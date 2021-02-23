Remsen St. Mary's pulls away from Newell-Fonda in Class 1A district final

Harpenau scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Carter Schorg, Levi Waldschmitt and Austin Jensen added 11 points apiece.

Newell-Fonda scored the first six points of the game and led 10-7 at the break. The Hawks, though, made 10 of 13 shots in the second quarter, forging a 31-25 halftime lead.

The advantage grew to 45-33 after three quarters and St. Mary’s limited the Mustangs to eight points in each of the last two quarters.

“I was proud of the boys, we came out cold and they hit a couple of threes and we knew it was going to be a game of runs,” St. Mary’s co-head coach Scott Ruden said. “They’re really good defensively, they pressure you and I thought the boys kept their head. I told them they had to be smart all night and had to play smart basketball.”

Along with their usual array of high-percentage shots, the Hawks committed just six turnovers while forcing 18 Newell-Fonda miscues.

“I might be a grumpy old coach, but the boys are really disciplined,” Ruden said. “They know when to take a shot and when not to take a shot. When they take their shots and knock them down, this team is really tough.”