Remsen St. Mary's puts 3 on War Eagle softball first team, Akron-Westfield 2

Remsen St. Mary's which tied with Akron-Westfield for the War Eagle Conference title with an 8-2 record, led the conference first-team selections with three. Akron-Westfield landed two on the first team.
Juniors Brittany Johnson and Carly Ortmann and eighth-grader Marina Cronin were the three first-team selections for the Hawks.
Johnson was third in the War Eagle with a .512 average and she hit two home runs to go along with 17 runs scored. Ortmann batted .390 with two home runs.
Cronin was third in the league with 81 1/3 innings pitched and she won 10 games. She was fifth in the War Eagle with 62 strikeouts and she was third with a 2.41 ERA to go along with a 1.09 WHIP.
Senior Jaden Harris and sophomore Natalie Nielsen were the two first-team selections for Akron-Westfield.
Harris led the league with a .544 batting average, 28 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.
Nielsen batted .320 and in the circle, she led the War Eagle in three categories - innings pitched with 90 2/3, strikeouts with 125 and ERA at 1.24. She also had a 0.83 WHIP.
Hinton senior Alyssa Fischer and sophomore Bella Badar were both named to the first team.
Fischer batted .435 and was tied for the second-most doubles in the league with eight. Badar batted .333 with 13 runs scored.
Sophomore Rylee Schnepf and senior Addison Weber of Gehlen Catholic were both named to the first team.
Schnepf was third in the War Eagle with 91 strikeouts and was fifth with 69 1/3 innings pitched. She had a 1.72 ERA, the second-best in the league, and led the conference with a 0.78 WHIP.
Weber was fourth in the War Eagle with a .500 average and she scored 17 runs.
South O'Brien seniors Taryn Hintz and Sydney Struve were both named to the first team.
Hintz batted .466 with 18 RBIs, the fifth-most in the league, and six doubles.
Struve batted .352 with 19 runs scored. In the circle, she was fourth in the War Eagle with 70 1/3 innings pitched and 76 strikeouts, also the fourth-most in the league. Her 2.69 ERA was the fourth-best in the conference.
West Sioux had two seniors named to the first team with Payton Schwiesow and Shayden Blankenship.
Schwiesow batted .433 and she led the War Eagle with 26 RBIs to go along with 21 runs scored, the fifth-most in the conference. Blankenship batted .338 with 25 runs scored, the second-most in the league.
Senior Micah Byl and junior Lucy Zylstra of Unity Christian were both named to the first team.
Byl batted .340 with 19 runs scored and Zylstra batted .360 with 14 RBIs.
MMCRU senior Haley Schwarz was named to the first-team after batting .419.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn senior Hannah Jochims batted .400 and scored 15 runs.
Trinity Christian junior Alyssa Maassen rounded out the first-team selections. She batted .333.
Akron-Westfield's Megan Meinen and Hailey Wilken, Remsen St. Mary's Ashley Willman and Carmindee Ricke, Hinton's Jadyn Case and Aubree Lake, Gehlen Catholic's Chloe Bunkers and Tiffany Woerdehoff, South O'Brien's Anna Friedrichsen and Hannah Dau, West Sioux's Erika McKenney and Emily Hulshof, Unity's Hope Pullman, MMCRU's Kristina Goth and Faith Olson, H-M-S's Brynn Webber, Trinity's Abbie Kuiper and Harris-Lake Park's Tessa Gunderson were all named to the second team.
Honorable mentions were Akron-Westfield's Alayna Mullinix and Chloee Colt, RSM's Tori Galles, Gehlen Catholic's Josie Kolbeck, South O'Brien's Liz Maurer and Willa Sickelka, Unity's Sophia Sandbulte, MMCRU's Mya Holmes, H-M-S's Taya Mason, Trinity's Belle Schiermeyer and H-L-Ps Zella Ingham and Ava Rasche.
