Remsen St. Mary's puts 3 on War Eagle softball first team, Akron-Westfield 2

Remsen St. Mary's which tied with Akron-Westfield for the War Eagle Conference title with an 8-2 record, led the conference first-team selections with three. Akron-Westfield landed two on the first team.

Juniors Brittany Johnson and Carly Ortmann and eighth-grader Marina Cronin were the three first-team selections for the Hawks.

Johnson was third in the War Eagle with a .512 average and she hit two home runs to go along with 17 runs scored. Ortmann batted .390 with two home runs.

Cronin was third in the league with 81 1/3 innings pitched and she won 10 games. She was fifth in the War Eagle with 62 strikeouts and she was third with a 2.41 ERA to go along with a 1.09 WHIP.

Senior Jaden Harris and sophomore Natalie Nielsen were the two first-team selections for Akron-Westfield.

Harris led the league with a .544 batting average, 28 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.

Nielsen batted .320 and in the circle, she led the War Eagle in three categories - innings pitched with 90 2/3, strikeouts with 125 and ERA at 1.24. She also had a 0.83 WHIP.

Hinton senior Alyssa Fischer and sophomore Bella Badar were both named to the first team.