Remsen St. Mary's returns to state tournament

Le MARS, Iowa -- An annual rite of passage continued here Tuesday night.
Remsen St. Mary’s qualified for the Iowa State High School Baseball Tournament.
The unbeaten and second-ranked Hawks clipped Newell-Fonda 2-0 in a Class 1A substate final at Riverview Complex here, earning their fifth consecutive state tournament berth.
Newell-Fonda, now 19-0, scored a couple of early runs and rode the pitching of junior standout Blaine Harpenau. He gave up a couple of early hits but settled in to mow down Newell-Fonda, which closed with a 16-3 mark.
St. Mary’s Coach Dean Harpenau – Blaine's father – took the ball from his ace with one out in the seventh inning when his pitch count reached 90. Skyler Waldschmitt inherited a one ball, two strike count and struck that batter out, then caught Jake DeMey looking at strike three for the final out.
A dog pile then ensued in the middle of the diamond as St. Mary’s players celebrated what has become a yearly occurrence.
“We may have not gotten key hits tonight, but our pitching has held up all year,” Dean Harpenau said. “We have one of the best ERAs in the state. Skyler did a great job coming in. If that guy gets on it changes the aspect of the game, but he’s a senior and knows what’s going on and he got the job done.”
Blaine Harpenau, who struck out nine and walked one, raised his record to 7-0 and lowered an already minuscule 0.19 ERA.
“Getting those first two runs were huge for our confidence,” Blaine Harpenau said. “It gave me confidence that my team had my back and we were going to roll tonight.”
Hogan Henrich smacked a two-out double in the first off Harpenau while Ryan Greenfield led off the second with a double. Greenfield, though, was stranded at third base as Harpenau retired the next 13 batters.
Newell-Fonda's only other baserunner came in the sixth when Henrich reached on an error. Henrich took the pitching loss, departing with a 2-0 deficit after two innings.
Tanner Gerke was outstanding in relief, pitching four shutout innings. Gerke allowed two baserunners in both the third and fourth frames but retired the final seven batters he faced.
Blaine Harpenau singled with one out in the bottom of the first, went to second on a ground out and scored on a base hit by Jaxon Bunkers.
The Hawks added another run in the second after two were out. Spencer Schorg was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Waldschmitt.
St. Mary’s could have done further damage but left nine runners on base in the first four innings.
“Hats off to Newell-Fonda, they played a great game,” Dean Harpenau said. “They split those two pitchers up and sometimes it takes a while to get on that. I commend them, they played a solid game as well.”
St. Mary’s reached the Class 1A semifinals at Principal Park in Des Moines last season, but has its eyes on a bigger prize.
“We’ll probably go in as the No. 2 seed and if that’s the case we’ll have Blaine available,” Dean Harpenau said. “I’m proud of them. It’s hard in a season like this with all the distractions to go 19-0, especially in our league. We’ve played some tough teams and our kids know what it’s like (at state).”
Newell-Fonda loses just one senior, so the future looks bright for the Mustangs.
“Give Blaine Harpenau a ton of credit, he is what he is,” Newell-Fonda Coach Bo Darrow said. “If you’re going to get him you better do it early because once he settles in you’re in trouble.
“Hogan and Tanner have done a great job for us all year and have obviously carried us through the postseason. With the exception of a couple balls put in play it’s a closer game than 2-0, but that’s the fun part of baseball.”
