Remsen St. Mary's returns to state tournament

Blaine Harpenau, who struck out nine and walked one, raised his record to 7-0 and lowered an already minuscule 0.19 ERA.

“Getting those first two runs were huge for our confidence,” Blaine Harpenau said. “It gave me confidence that my team had my back and we were going to roll tonight.”

Hogan Henrich smacked a two-out double in the first off Harpenau while Ryan Greenfield led off the second with a double. Greenfield, though, was stranded at third base as Harpenau retired the next 13 batters.

Newell-Fonda's only other baserunner came in the sixth when Henrich reached on an error. Henrich took the pitching loss, departing with a 2-0 deficit after two innings.

Tanner Gerke was outstanding in relief, pitching four shutout innings. Gerke allowed two baserunners in both the third and fourth frames but retired the final seven batters he faced.

Blaine Harpenau singled with one out in the bottom of the first, went to second on a ground out and scored on a base hit by Jaxon Bunkers.

The Hawks added another run in the second after two were out. Spencer Schorg was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Waldschmitt.