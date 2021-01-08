Remsen St. Mary's rolls past Siouxland Christian

REMSEN, Iowa – Remsen St. Mary’s has rebounded nicely after suffering its only boys basketball loss of the season.
The 10th-ranked (Iowa Class 1A) Hawks rolled to a 66-29 win over Siouxland Christian here Thursday night, posting its fourth straight victory.
St. Mary’s, now 9-1 overall, has had a busy schedule since falling 62-46 to War Eagle Conference rival Le Mars Gehlen Catholic just before the Christmas break.
Thursday was its fourth game in six days, but you could hardly tell, especially on the defensive end.
“Defense is what we like to hang our hat on,” St. Mary’s co-head coach Justin Ruden said. “Our offense comes from our defense and we preach that to the boys. They really came with energy tonight, played smart defensively and took away what they like to do. That’s how we came out with a good win.”
St. Mary’s was especially stingy in the fourth quarter, outscoring the visiting Eagles 21-2. Siouxland Christian was a combined 4-for-22 from the field in the second half.
Siouxland Christian, slipping to 4-5 after its fourth straight loss, got back into the game with a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter.
The Hawks led 28-17 at halftime and outscored Siouxland Christian 10-2 in the first four minutes of the second half. The Eagles, however, narrowed the gap to 38-27 with 1:42 left in the third quarter.
St. Mary’s responded by scoring the last seven points of the third quarter, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Alex Schroeder.
Then, it totally put the clamps on Siouxland Christian in the fourth quarter.
Schroeder, a sophomore, came off the bench to score 13 points. He shared team honors with classmate Jaxon Bunkers, while junior Austin Jensen had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Blaine Harpenau chipped in nine points and Carter Schorg for the victorious Hawks.
“We’ve had nights where some guys have taken off and really done well, then we’ve had nights where other guys have had to pick them up,” Ruden said. “That’s one thing about this team, we’ve always had balance. We go about 6-7-8 deep and have guys step up when they need to.”
Remsen St. Mary’s led from start to finish, taking command with an 11-0 spurt in the second quarter, making it 26-9. Siouxland Christian trimmed it to 11 points before halftime, but never got untracked offensively.
The Eagles were 10-for-42 from the field for 24 percent. Dalton DuBois shared game-high scoring honors with 13 points.
Ruden said he will give his team a well-deserved day off.
“We just had four games in six days and that’s a tough stretch for anybody, no matter the opponent,” Ruden said. “It was good quality opponents and to come away with four wins out of that is a good statement for them to start the new year.”
St. Mary’s, by the way, is seeking its fifth straight state tournament berth. Many of its players were key performers for the Hawks’ state championship 8-man football team last fall.
