Remsen St. Mary's rolls past Siouxland Christian

St. Mary’s responded by scoring the last seven points of the third quarter, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Alex Schroeder.

Then, it totally put the clamps on Siouxland Christian in the fourth quarter.

Schroeder, a sophomore, came off the bench to score 13 points. He shared team honors with classmate Jaxon Bunkers, while junior Austin Jensen had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Blaine Harpenau chipped in nine points and Carter Schorg for the victorious Hawks.

“We’ve had nights where some guys have taken off and really done well, then we’ve had nights where other guys have had to pick them up,” Ruden said. “That’s one thing about this team, we’ve always had balance. We go about 6-7-8 deep and have guys step up when they need to.”

Remsen St. Mary’s led from start to finish, taking command with an 11-0 spurt in the second quarter, making it 26-9. Siouxland Christian trimmed it to 11 points before halftime, but never got untracked offensively.

The Eagles were 10-for-42 from the field for 24 percent. Dalton DuBois shared game-high scoring honors with 13 points.

Ruden said he will give his team a well-deserved day off.