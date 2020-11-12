Remsen St. Mary's scores record 108 points in semfinal win

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — For the second straight week, Remsen St. Mary’s found itself with a 20-point deficit.
By the end of the game, the Hawks made history with an offensive performance that many teams only dream of with 108 points.
The UNI-Dome’s secondary scoreboard couldn’t process the triple-digit score of the Hawks, putting symbols instead of numbers up.
“We got to 100 and I didn’t even know we were above 60 until my friend Levi (Waldschmitt) said, ‘Look at the scoreboard. It can’t even read it.’” RSM defensive lineman Xavier Galles said. “I am just proud to say I was part of it and I am excited to tell my kids that was us way back when.”
Last week the Hawks trailed Audubon 27-7 in the second quarter and scored 35 straight to advance.
It was more of a dire situation in the 8-man semifinal game against Montezuma on Thursday at the UNI-Dome. Midway through the third quarter, Remsen St. Mary’s was in a 24-point hole, down 60-36.
What ensued was not only a major comeback for the Hawks, but also the most points scored in Iowa high school football history.
Remsen St. Mary’s doubled its point total in final six minutes of the third quarter to take the lead, one that the Hawks wouldn’t give up in a 108-94 victory over Montezuma to advance to the 8-man state championship game.
“I knew it was going to be a high-scoring game but that was just insane. You never expect it to go that high. I am just so happy to get the (win) and get to the championship,” RSM quarterback Blaine Harpenau said. “The game was so crazy. They were up 20 on us and all of a sudden, bang, we got the lead. It was just back-and-forth, so crazy.
“This definitely tops the list. I’ve never been part of something like this. Especially to go to a championship game. We’ve been so close, to finally punch through is amazing.”
“We were trading touchdowns and I know it was going to be something special.”
The 108 points is the most points ever scored by one team in the playoffs.
“It’s always fun to be part of history and have something in the record books, especially for points scored in a game,” RSM coach Tim Osterman said. “It’s really awesome to be there and glad we get to keep going.”
The 202 points is also a record for the most combined points scored in a game. Sioux City North was part of the previous record, 180 total points in a regular-season game against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson back in 2018.
Midway through the third quarter, Montezuma was the team on pace to break the century mark after two scores in the third had the Braves up 60-36.
The Hawks responded with a 10-play, 65-yard drive, recovered an onside kick and scored in three plays, recovered a fumble and scored on the next play.
After that sequence of events, RSM was only down by two points, 60-58 with 2:41 left in the quarter.
Montezuma did get a couple of touchdowns in the third yet but the Hawks responded with two scores of their own to make it 74 all going into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks then forced a turnover on downs and went 69 yards in five plays as Brenden Fisch scored from four yards out for the lead. Harpenau scored on the two-point conversion for an 82-74 lead.
Remsen St. Mary’s led the rest of the way.
“The start of the second half, we started really bad and they started really hot. Then we started to see their hands on their hips and we got the momentum turned,” Osterman said. “We had that huge rush of plays like we had last week with Audubon. Just a huge rush of plays that happened that went our way.
“Once we got it in the right direction, we were going to be fine and that’s where the effort never stopped and the mental toughness took over.”
The Hawks piled up 693 yards of total offense with 559 of those coming on the ground.
Harpenau led RSM with 354 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries, an 8.9 yards per carry average.
Fisch, who had 293 yards total coming into the season, had 123 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries, a 12.3 yards per carry average.
Jeremy Koenck had 78 yards on 11 carries and even Levi Waldschmitt had 15 yards on two carries. Waldschmitt also caught two touchdown passes.
The Hawks ran for 327 yards in the second half with 200 of those coming in the fourth quarter.
“Our line was insane. I couldn’t have asked for better holes. They just opened it up and let me run free,” Harpenau said. “We have a varsity of guys that can run the ball. You don’t know who are you going to stop. We just have so many options that it’s a luxury for us.”
“We just started pounding the ball at them and they couldn’t stop our rushing attack. We just pounded on them and kept it moving. Our defense came up big with a few clutch stops. We were able to get ahead and stay there.”
Montezuma broke plenty of records as well.
The Braves had 744 yards of total offense, a new record.
Eddie Burgess passed for 689 yards, a new record.
Trey Shearer had 20 receptions, a new record. He had also had 389 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. Cole Watts added 204 yards reaching and two scores Burgess ran for four scores.
While the Braves did score 94 points and put up record-breaking 744 yards, the Hawks got just enough stops.
RSM recovered two fumbles, one during the key third-down stretch, and got a fourth-down stop - one in the third and another late in the fourth.
Then in the fourth quarter, Alex Schroeder picked off Burgess and went 35 yards for the score to put the Hawks up by two scores with 6:24 remaining.
“We knew our defense just had to get one key stop late in the game because our offense was moving the ball so well,” Harpenau said. “Once Alex got that touchdown and brought it to the house, that was huge for us to go up two possession and for them not to be able to tie it. It was an amazing play by him.”
Damen Brownmiller finished with seven tackles for the Hawks and Waldschmitt added six.
Remsen St. Mary's will play for the 8-man title on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at the UNI-Dome against Fremont-Mills.
