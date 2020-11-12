Remsen St. Mary's scores record 108 points in semfinal win

“I knew it was going to be a high-scoring game but that was just insane. You never expect it to go that high. I am just so happy to get the (win) and get to the championship,” RSM quarterback Blaine Harpenau said. “The game was so crazy. They were up 20 on us and all of a sudden, bang, we got the lead. It was just back-and-forth, so crazy.

“This definitely tops the list. I’ve never been part of something like this. Especially to go to a championship game. We’ve been so close, to finally punch through is amazing.”

“We were trading touchdowns and I know it was going to be something special.”

The 108 points is the most points ever scored by one team in the playoffs.

“It’s always fun to be part of history and have something in the record books, especially for points scored in a game,” RSM coach Tim Osterman said. “It’s really awesome to be there and glad we get to keep going.”

The 202 points is also a record for the most combined points scored in a game. Sioux City North was part of the previous record, 180 total points in a regular-season game against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson back in 2018.