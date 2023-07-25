Remsen St. Mary's seniors achieve unparalleled success by bucking current trends

Members of the Remsen St. Mary's High School baseball team celebrate winning the Class 1A state championship after Jaxon Bunkers (13) recorded a strikeout for the last out. St. Mary's beat Lisbon in the championship game, 7-4, at Merchants Park in Carroll on Friday, July 21, 2023.
REMSEN, Iowa — It may be quite some time before Siouxland sees another class like the outgoing group of seniors that led Remsen St. Mary's to a Class 1A state baseball title Friday.
The group achieved unprecedented success by forming a united, multi-sport bond that led them to capture three state titles, and some qualified for state over a dozen times between baseball, football, basketball, golf and wrestling.
The eight games they lost as eighth-graders in baseball were the most losses the group had in any season in any sport. And collectively, they won over 275 games in football, basketball and baseball.
While they certainly had top-end talent and benefitted from other classes above and below them, the group achieved unparalleled success by bucking current trends.
Remsen St. Mary's players celebrate in a dogpile after beating Lisbon in the Class 1A championship game Friday in Carroll. The win capped a re…
And the school did it without engaging in any of the typical criticisms lobbed at private schools regarding recruiting for athletics. The group has largely been together since kindergarten, and they needed all hands on deck.
With a 2022-23 Basic Educational Data Survey (BEDS) enrollment of just 46, only 25 schools in the state enroll fewer students.
With student-athletes getting pushed more and more to play AAU/club sports and specialize in one -- maybe two -- the Remsen St. Mary's seniors got the most out of their high school athletic experience by playing together as much as they could across all sports.
And they did it playing for more than themselves. They played for the past and future of Remsen St. Mary's athletics as much as playing for their place within that storied tradition of athletics at the school.
"I told them before the (state championship) game to think of all the players in the past that never got the chance (they did)," Remsen St. Mary's head baseball coach Dean Harpenau said. "They're beautiful people and I'm going to miss them."
Remsen St. Mary's players hoist their trophy after beating WACO in the 8-player state football championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Fall…
In other words, it seemed just as important for the class to be successful to hold up their end of the bargain for the school's past and put in on the path toward future success.
"Our high school was always good when we were little and they just set an example for us," senior Alex Schroeder said. "Not many people get to go out like this. We knew we had to work for everything."
For his football career, Cael Ortmann had over 5,500 career combined passing and rushing yards with over 110 touchdowns for the Hawks, who won two state 8-player football titles during the class' tenure, including last fall.
"When we were underclassmen, we did everything we could to help the seniors win state championships," said Ortmann, was captain of the 8-man all-state team, his second time named all-state football to go with an all-state baseball nod.
Remsen St. Mary's Alex Schroeder (3) is safe at third under the tag of Lisbon's Landon Stolte (7) during the Class 1A championship game Friday…
Jaxon Bunkers, Ryan Willman and Schroeder were first-team all-state for their senior football seasons as well. Brenden Fisch was an all-state football player and qualified for state as a wrestler. Isaiah Gerrietts was all-state as a junior in baseball. Kaden Groepper and Nathan Britt were also valuable members of the various teams.
"All my teammates know that I don't let anybody take a day off," said Bunkers, an all-stater in football, basketball and baseball. "Because that's what the leaders did in previous years. I wanted to make sure the tradition kept going and will continue on for years to come."
While the modern student-athlete tends to try do as much as possible on the field or court, sometimes to the detriment of the team, the seniors at Remsen St. Mary's truly put the team before any individual, which sometimes meant doing less as individuals.
They achieved that with a bond and team chemistry that only years and years of playing together can build.
They knew where each other would be at all times, they knew what each other was capable of, and they knew each other's weaknesses.
Remsen St. Mary senior Jaxon Bunkers (40) react after the Hawks lost to North Linn, 52-50, in a Class 1A semifinals on March 8 in Des Moines. …
When players and coaches most teams speak of accountability, it's often code for something more: that players need to be made aware of mistakes in order to fix them.
To the outgoing seniors group at St. Mary's accountability meant something different.
It meant being there for one another and sticking it out until the end.
Being around the recent state-champion baseball team, one got the sense that losing wouldn't have been the worst outcome to come out of Carroll last week, because there was a feeling that the seniors would have rather lost together than won separately.
Remsen St. Mary's pitcher Cael Ortmann (15) reacts to throwing the final strike of the game to beat Lynnville-Sully in a Class 1A state semifi…
In order to play at the state basketball tournament this past winter, Schroeder needed to wear an ankle brace so large it had to be strapped over top of his sneaker.
"We're a close-knit group," Schroeder said. "Coming up together, we felt like we could be leaders together instead of leaning on just one guy. We led by example. It's takes a lot of work to get to this point."
Bunkers missed considerable time as an underclassman with a bad injury that cast some doubt on his future, but he bounced back to be a three-sport all-stater (four first-team nods with a good chance at a fifth when the all-state baseball teams are released). He scored over 1,000 career points in basketball.
He closed the state championship game on the mound, and threw the last strike. Typically to him and his classmates, he felt the wear and tear of the season, but powered through with grit and determination.
"I wasn't throwing my hardest," he said. "But my teammates trusted me to go out there and throw strikes, and I trusted them to make plays behind me."
Remsen St. Mary's players celebrate after beating Lisbon in the Class 1A title Friday at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. The win capped a rem…
To be sure, past success certainly doesn't hurt, but when things were the most tense at state baseball were the moments the Hawks on the field seemed most calm, which can be tough for senior-heavy teams as sometimes those squads play more and more tight as they feel the clock winding down on their prep careers.
That showed through in a few big instances at the state tournament, which put some underclassmen in a position to be successful and carry on where the seniors left off.
"They kept each other loose and they kept the underclassmen loose," Harpenau said. "(Sophomore) Austin Klein came off the bench and had a couple of big hits for us. He had big hits for us last year, too. He's going to be a guy that fills a hole for us next year. And that's by design. We want them to be put in big situations like this gradually to get familiar with playing these big games. We try to not put too much pressure on them before they're ready."
That's because the group was willing to live with any outcome, as long as they were in the same uniform fighting the same battle.
"They're great leaders," said sophomore Collin Homan, an all-stater in basketball. "They've led me all the way in every sports I've played. I always knew playing with them that we'd play as a team. They're not selfish. We hold ourselves accountable and do everything together.
"We practiced every single day like it was game. We love sports and put in the work. We grinded every single day. Our coaches gave us bracelets that say 'The grind will pay off in the end,' and right now, we sure feel like it does."
And with a state championship to close their careers, they did everything they set out to accomplish and more.
"They've left a legacy here at Remsen St. Mary's," Harpenau said. "I'm extremely proud of them."
