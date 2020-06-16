Remsen St. Mary's Skyler Waldschmitt enjoys being behind the plate

Skyler Waldschmitt doesn't have a favorite sport. The Remsen St. Mary's senior likes each one he plays as much as the next one.
Seeing how much success Waldschmitt and the Hawks have had in football, basketball and baseball - Waldschmitt's three sports - it is hard to single one sport out. He's been to the state baseball tournament and the state basketball tournament four times each and he's been to the UNI-Dome twice with the RSM football team.
Waldschmitt still has one more sport left. On Monday, Remsen St. Mary's, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A by the IHSBCA, started its baseball season and Waldschmitt is hoping to have one last trip to a state tournament with his friends.
"We have a ton of fun, year-round," said Waldschmitt, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. "Everybody plays every sport. We have a lot of fun with each other. It does take a lot of hard work, winning and getting to state. We have fun while we are at it."
This will be Waldschmitt's third season on the Hawks' varsity roster and he's been indispensable since coach Dean Harpenau inserted Waldschmitt into the lineup to start his sophomore campaign. Waldschmitt was the No. 8 hitter and was the Hawks' starting catcher.
Since then, Waldschmitt has stayed the Hawks' primary catcher, while also pitching a few games, and has batted better than .370 in those two seasons combined.
"He's very valuable. He's been our catcher since our sophomore year and he's a great leader, he leads by example," Harpenau said. "He puts up great numbers for us and is great defensively. He has some tough guys to catch and does a good job throwing people out. A lot of people don't steal on him. He's a good kid and a guy that helps the community. He does a lot through the church to help the community."
Catcher isn't exactly the easiest position. Temperatures will be in the 90's for a good portion of this week during the first games of the season and catchers have to wear extra gear, meaning it is hotter for them. Plus catchers have to squat, putting extra wear and tear on their knees. Then catchers have to track down any wild pitches or pitches in the dirt while also making sure opposing players don't steal on them.
And Waldschmitt enjoys all of that.
"I like catching all of our guys. It's probably the toughest position but I like it the most," said Waldschmitt, who was moved from the infield to catcher early in his high school career. "I am glad I found a spot I can stay at consistently. I like everything about it. Being behind the plate, where the balls and strikes are and being involved in every play, I always have to be in the game and paying attention and that's what I like most about it."
Being behind the plate allows Waldschmitt to get a read of the strike zone and what the umpire is calling. That's been one of the factors that has led to Waldschmitt's success at the plate.
"Yeah that does help. You get different umpires and different strike zones. You know if he is calling pitches outside, inside, high or low. You know what you can lay off or how to protect at the plate," said Waldschmitt, who will go to Iowa State in the fall. " I just like looking for my pitch and I stay aggressive. If I see a good pitch right away, I will go after that pitch. It's a lot of mental preparing and coach preaches that. See yourself at the plate, hitting all over the field."
Waldschmitt's also used that knowledge of the strike zone as a pitcher. Harpenau tries to use Waldschmitt sparingly because catching does take its toll, though Waldschmitt has been successful on the mound. He only threw 4 1/3 innings as a sophomore but as a junior, he was second on the team with 35 1/3 innings in 17 appearances, only one start. He had a 1.98 ERA with 42 strikeouts. Opponents only batted .203 against him.
While it took a year for Waldschmitt to flourish as a pitcher, he became an effective hitter for the Hawks in his first full season in 2018. He finished fourth on the team with a .370 average and six doubles. He added two triples had a .531 slugging percentage.
Last season Waldschmitt was second on the team with a .388 average and had the third-most RBIs with 27. He had eight doubles and was third on the team with a .496 slugging percentage.
Waldschmitt has only struck out 29 times in about 200 at-bats the last two seasons.
"He is extremely consistent," Harpenau said. "What makes him so special, he can hit a double to left center and then next time he can hit a double to right center. He hits the ball where it is pitched and it is hard to figure him out. He's a hard out and that's why we have him in the three-hole. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is pretty good because he has a good eye. That helps get things rolling for us."
