Remsen St. Mary's Skyler Waldschmitt enjoys being behind the plate

"He's very valuable. He's been our catcher since our sophomore year and he's a great leader, he leads by example," Harpenau said. "He puts up great numbers for us and is great defensively. He has some tough guys to catch and does a good job throwing people out. A lot of people don't steal on him. He's a good kid and a guy that helps the community. He does a lot through the church to help the community."

Catcher isn't exactly the easiest position. Temperatures will be in the 90's for a good portion of this week during the first games of the season and catchers have to wear extra gear, meaning it is hotter for them. Plus catchers have to squat, putting extra wear and tear on their knees. Then catchers have to track down any wild pitches or pitches in the dirt while also making sure opposing players don't steal on them.

And Waldschmitt enjoys all of that.

"I like catching all of our guys. It's probably the toughest position but I like it the most," said Waldschmitt, who was moved from the infield to catcher early in his high school career. "I am glad I found a spot I can stay at consistently. I like everything about it. Being behind the plate, where the balls and strikes are and being involved in every play, I always have to be in the game and paying attention and that's what I like most about it."