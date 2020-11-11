Remsen St. Mary's tries to find ways to slow down Montezuma's Eddie Burgess

The Remsen St. Mary's High School football team have to solve a question Thursday morning that no one has really had an answer for over the last two seasons.
How does one slow down Montezuma junior quarterback Eddie Burgess?
Over the past two seasons, Burgess has combined for 149 total touchdowns.
Last season Burgess and the Braves were held under 50 points once and this season the low-water mark is 39 points.
Now it's Remsen St. Mary's (10-0) turn to try and slow down Burgess and the Braves (10-0) offense during the 8-man semifinal game at the UNI-Dome on Thursday at 9 a.m.
"If you find out (how), let me know," RSM coach Tim Osterman joked. "I guess, our way is to mix up our coverages. Put pressure on the quarterback. I guess try and take away the run first and then maybe get lucky enough to make them one-dimensional, which I don't know if it is possible."
Burgess has rushed for 1,106 yards this season on 137 carries, an 8.1 yards per carry average. As a team, the Braves have 1,583 yards rushing.
Burgess has passed for 3,107 yards and 50 touchdowns with just seven interceptions on 260 attempts. He is completing 66.5 percent of his passes.
Trey Shearer has 79 receptions for 1,247 yards and 24 touchdowns and Cole Watts has 52 receptions for 1,210 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Hawks' rush defense has been solid throughout the season as they slowed down Audubon last week. Granted the Wheelers had a 27-7 lead before Remsen St. Mary's held them scoreless in the second half to pick up the 42-27 victory.
RSM has 54 tackles for loss on the season and the defensive front is led by senior Xavier Galles, who has 12 tackles for a loss and 51.5 tackles on the season. Junior Wesley Galles follows with nin tackles for a loss and senior Levi Waldschmitt, who leads the team with 58.5 tackles, has seven tackles for a loss as does sophomore Jaxon Bunkers, who has 57 tackles. Senior Jeremy Koenck has 54.5 tackles with six being for a loss and sophomore Alex Schroeder has 50 tackles.
So the onus may lie on the Hawks defensive backfield to cover Montezuma's talented wide receivers if RSM can take away the ground game and get pressure on Burgess.
Remsen St. Mary's does have eight interceptions on the season with Schroeder accounting for five of those.
"I would say it's two-fold because of the way they run their offense. Passing formations are running formations and running formations are passing formations," Osterman said. "For us, try and set the front by trying to take away the run game. The pressure is on the defensive back because I can fit the run game fine. Their wide receivers are quick and he's accurate and has a big arm.
"It's definitely on them to be in the right spot at the right time and to make a play on those wide receivers."
Remsen St. Mary's offense isn't one to ignore either. The Hawks have only been held under 45 points once this season, a 30-28 victory over Newell-Fonda.
In the four playoff games, the Hawks have scored 56, 71, 53 and 42 points. Last week RSM scored 35 unanswered points to beat Audubon.
"Judging their defense is somewhat difficult. A lot of what they do is filter guys to their linebacker (Burgess) and then have to get off press coverage," Osterman said. "Your passing game will be fairly minimal and hopefully, you get something there. I think we can run and get angles on them for some success. I feel better about our offense versus their defense than our defense versus their offense."
The Hawks have rushed for 2,659 yards with Koenck leading with 1,017 yards and 17 touchdowns on only 131 carries. Blaine Harpenau ran for 100-plus last week and has 501 yards and 10 scores on the season. Bunkers has seven touchdowns and Brenden Fisch has six touchdowns on only 39 carries.
Harpenau has also passed for 790 yards and 11 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
Damen Brownmiller has 35 receptions for 620 yards and 10 touchdowns and Austin Jensen has 26 receptions for 443 yards and seven scores.
If the Hawks are able to put together some drives, it also keeps the Braves' potent offense off the field.
"I suppose that's part of the strategy. The best defense is the offense," Osterman said. "I think we can do those things, I think we can win in the run game. When you play the game, it can be a totally different story. If we can keep their offense off the field, we are in good shape. We know they can score, we just have to get a few stops so hopefully, we can control the clock longer."
