Remsen St. Mary's tries to find ways to slow down Montezuma's Eddie Burgess

The Hawks' rush defense has been solid throughout the season as they slowed down Audubon last week. Granted the Wheelers had a 27-7 lead before Remsen St. Mary's held them scoreless in the second half to pick up the 42-27 victory.

RSM has 54 tackles for loss on the season and the defensive front is led by senior Xavier Galles, who has 12 tackles for a loss and 51.5 tackles on the season. Junior Wesley Galles follows with nin tackles for a loss and senior Levi Waldschmitt, who leads the team with 58.5 tackles, has seven tackles for a loss as does sophomore Jaxon Bunkers, who has 57 tackles. Senior Jeremy Koenck has 54.5 tackles with six being for a loss and sophomore Alex Schroeder has 50 tackles.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So the onus may lie on the Hawks defensive backfield to cover Montezuma's talented wide receivers if RSM can take away the ground game and get pressure on Burgess.

Remsen St. Mary's does have eight interceptions on the season with Schroeder accounting for five of those.