Remsen St. Mary's, West Sioux baseball both put three on War Eagle first team

Remsen St. Mary's, which won the War Eagle Conference with a 10-0 record, put three players on the conference first team as did West Sioux baseball, which finished in second.
Senior Skyler Waldschmitt, junior Blaine Harpenau and freshman Jaxon Bunkers were Remsen St. Mary's three selections.
Waldschmitt batted .349 with 15 RBIs and on the mound, he threw 12 2/3 innings with 19 strikeouts. Waldschmitt had a 0.55 ERA.
Harpenau was one of the best pitchers in the state and he led the conference with 48 2/3 innings pitches. He had a league-high 93 strikeouts to go along with a 0.14 ERA and a 0.66 WHIP. At the plate, Harpenau batted .327 with 17 runs scored, tied for fifth-most in the league.
Bunkers batted .353 with 19 RBIs, tied for the third-most in the league. His seven doubles were tied for the second-most in the War Eagle. On the mound, Bunkers had a 1.35 ERA in 26 innings and struck out 35 batters.
West Sioux's three selections were all seniors - Seth Salker, Bryce Coppock and Austin Wilbert.
Salker was second in the War Eagle with 57 strikeouts and he was third in the league with 37 1/3 innings pitched. He had a 1.88 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP. At the plate, Salker was tied for fifth in the War Eagle with 18 RBIs. He batted .390.
Coppock was tied for the lead in the War Eagle with 25 runs scored and he was second in the league with a .510 average. He was also tied for fifth in the War Eagle with 18 RBIs. Coppock stole a league-high 23 bases.
Wilbert was second in the War Eagle with 21 RBIs and his .429 average was fifth in the league.
Hinton junior Tate Linton and senior Kyle Brighton both earned a spot on the first team.
Linton led the War Eagle with a .511 average and his 22 RBIs led the league. On the mound, Linton had 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. He had a 1.94 ERA.
Brighton threw 26 innings and finished with 38 strikeouts. He had a 0.81 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. At the plate, Brighton batted .405 with 18 runs scored, tied for the third-most in the War Eagle.
Trinity Christian seniors Dawson Vis and Traiton Cleveringa were both named to the first team.
Vis was fourth in the league with a .447 average and he led the War Eagle with four home runs. His 18 RBIs tied for the fifth-most in the conference.
Cleveringa batted .364 with 17 runs scored, tied for the fifth-most in the league.
Akron-Westfield senior Jack Anderson and junior Sam Mullinix were both named to the first team.
Anderson was second in the War Eagle with 38 innings pitched and his 41 strikeouts were the fourth-most in the league. He had a 0.92 ERA and a 0.74 WHIP.
Mullinex batted .371 and he had three home runs. His 19 RBIs were tied for the third-most in the War Eagle.
Unity Christian had two juniors on the first team with Clayton Bosma and Tanner Schouten.
Bosma batted .407 with eight doubles, the most in the conference. He also tied for fifth in the War Eagle with 17 runs scored. He pitches 27 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts.
Schouten pitched 28 2/3 innings and finished with a 1.95 ERA. At the plate, he batted .348 with 15 runs scored and five doubles.
Harris-Lake Park senior Isaac Ihnen was fourth in the War Eagle with 33 innings pitched and he was third in the league with 43 strikeouts. He finished with a 1.48 ERA.
South O'Brien senior Tristan Wilson was named to the first team after batting .407.
MMCRU junior Cade Pepper batted .400 and on the mound, he had 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings as he finished with a 1.95 ERA.
Gehlen Catholic freshman Keaton Logan finished with a .464 batting average, the third-best in the War Eagle.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn junior Sam Heyn batted .303 and he struck out 25 batters in 25 innings pitched to round out the first-team selections.
Remsen St. Mary's Jeremy Koenck and Carter Schorg, West Sioux's Levi Koopmans and Blake Van Ballegooyen, Hinton's Tate Kounkel and Justin Kirwan, Trinity Christian's Torrey Heynen and Thomas Brummel, Harris-Lake Park's Lucas Gunderson, Dylan Meyer and Tyce Gunderson, Unity Christian's Jacob Dragstra and Tyler Wieringa, South O'Brien's Micah Davis, MMCRU's Carson Pick, Gehlen Catholic's Derek Von Arb and H-M-S's Sam Haack were all named to the second team.
Honorable mention selections were RSM's Xavier Galles, Hinton's Glen Carlson, Trinity Christian's Jerron Van Egdom, Akron-Westfield's Jack Terpstra, H-L-P's Brody Sohn, Unity's Connor Weida, South O'Brien's Case Moermond and Dain Moermond, MMCRU's Gunnar Johnson, Gehlen's Ethan Peters and H-M-S's Keaton Graves.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!