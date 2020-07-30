Remsen St. Mary's, West Sioux baseball each have 3 on War Eagle first team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remsen St. Mary's, which won the War Eagle Conference with a 10-0 record, put three players on the conference first team as did West Sioux baseball, which finished in second.

Senior Skyler Waldschmitt, junior Blaine Harpenau and freshman Jaxon Bunkers were Remsen St. Mary's three selections.

Waldschmitt batted .349 with 15 RBIs and on the mound, he threw 12 2/3 innings with 19 strikeouts. Waldschmitt had a 0.55 ERA.

Harpenau was one of the best pitchers in the state and he led the conference with 48 2/3 innings pitches. He had a league-high 93 strikeouts to go along with a 0.14 ERA and a 0.66 WHIP. At the plate, Harpenau batted .327 with 17 runs scored, tied for fifth-most in the league.

Bunkers batted .353 with 19 RBIs, tied for the third-most in the league. His seven doubles were tied for the second-most in the War Eagle. On the mound, Bunkers had a 1.35 ERA in 26 innings and struck out 35 batters.

West Sioux's three selections were all seniors - Seth Salker, Bryce Coppock and Austin Wilbert.

Salker was second in the War Eagle with 57 strikeouts and he was third in the league with 37 1/3 innings pitched. He had a 1.88 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP. At the plate, Salker was tied for fifth in the War Eagle with 18 RBIs. He batted .390.