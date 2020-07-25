Remsen St. Mary's wins 11-1 in state quarterfinals over Burlington Notre Dame

Also with two outs, Jaxon Bunkers scored on a throwing error by shortstop Nicholas Skerik. The Hawks didn’t have a single hit in the first inning but still took the lead.

RSM tacked on two more runs in the second inning on one Nikes error, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and a hit.

Blaine Harpenau had the hit and it drove in two runs in the second inning. His hit scored Carter Schorg and Levi Waldschmitt.

“Today, we put the ball into play and we didn’t make mistakes,” Blaine Harpenau said.

The Hawks scored three times in the third inning and they took advantage of the final two Nikes errors. Carter Schorg drove in a run with a groundout and Xavier Galles and Damen Brownmiller each scored on two separate errors.

“We all had the same end goal in mind,” Galles said. “Everybody came and really wanted to hit the ball. We really mentally prepared last night. You just have to see yourself hitting the baseball.”

Galles led-off both the third and fifth innings with a double. Galles entered Saturday’s game with a .302 average, 16 RBIs and five doubles.

Galles had some big at-bats in last year’s state tournament run and that proved to be no different in the game against Notre Dame.