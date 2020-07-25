Remsen St. Mary's wins 11-1 in state quarterfinals over Burlington Notre Dame

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
DES MOINES -- Remsen St. Mary’s High School junior Blaine Harpenau didn’t pitch as dominantly as he has been this season on Saturday, but fortunately, he didn’t have to as the Hawks' offense and defense came through in a big way in an 11-1 win over Burlington Notre Dame.
The Class 1A second-seeded Hawks (20-0) will now play No. 6 seed Mason City Newman Catholic at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Des Moines.
Harpenau, who had only walked eight batters in 43 2/3 innings before the state tournament, walked five Nikes hitters in five innings and allowed just his second earned run this season.
Harpenau didn’t surrender a walk in the first inning, but he allowed two consecutive singles that the Nikes (14-3) turned into their one run. Opponents were only batting .113 against Harpenau this season and the run was scored by Jeron Conner on a wild pitch from Harpenau.
Harpenau almost gave up another run in the second inning. He walked the first two batters but got out of it by diving to catch a pop-up, then forced designated hitter Kaden Westlake to ground into a double play.
The Hawks junior ace also walked a batter and gave up a hit in the third inning. Harpenau picked Conner off second base, and that allowed the Hawks defense to take a deep breath. The Nikes were held scoreless in that inning, too.
Hawks coach Dean Harpenau knew that his pitcher was struggling, so he called a pick-off move with no outs, and it worked.
“We ended up taking pitches away from Blaine,” Dean Harpenau said. “That would have been another 15 pitches, probably.”
Harpenau ended up throwing 73 pitches in the five innings with just over half of those thrown for strikes (41).
“I just came out and I wasn’t commanding early,” Blaine Harpenau said. “It took me awhile to get that down. I had quite a few walks, but my defense helped me out and made some great plays. That’s always key to have trust in your defense. Our defense today was stellar.”
Before the fourth inning started, Blaine Harpenau decided to make an adjustment on his own.
He noticed that his pitches were tailing to the outside, so Blaine Harpenau moved from the left side of the rubber to the right.
Harpenau prefers to throw from the left side but pointed out that he moves all over the rubber, depending on the situation.
It may not have been a radical movement, but the idea worked.
"I think that made a big difference for me," Blaine Harpenau said. "That gave me confidence, and I knew I was going to get the job done.
Harpenau struck out four hitters in the final two innings. He did walk two more batters but neither one scored.
“Walks are always frustrating,” Blaine Harpenau said. “I just knew that I had to put it behind me and look forward to the next pitch. Once I got going, I felt confident I could command it. All I had to do was throw strikes.”
Neither Blaine Harpenau nor Dean Harpenau were certain whether the heat had anything to do with Blaine’s performance. The heat in Des Moines was slightly above 100 degrees throughout the afternoon.
“I’ve played in heat like this before,” Blaine Harpenau said. “I mean, it might have, it might not have, but I’m so excited we got past it and move forward.”
On a scale of one to 10 of execution, Dean Harpenau rated Blaine’s performance at seven.
“He was missing low,” Dean Harpenau said. “I don’t think he was on. His offspeed was not where it normally was.”
The Hawks’ offense helped out Harpenau by taking advantage of five Notre Dame errors.
RSM got two runs back in the first inning. Blaine Harpenau’s courtesy runner, Alex Schroeder, scored on an error by Nikes first baseman Josh Smith with two outs.
Also with two outs, Jaxon Bunkers scored on a throwing error by shortstop Nicholas Skerik. The Hawks didn’t have a single hit in the first inning but still took the lead.
RSM tacked on two more runs in the second inning on one Nikes error, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and a hit.
Blaine Harpenau had the hit and it drove in two runs in the second inning. His hit scored Carter Schorg and Levi Waldschmitt.
“Today, we put the ball into play and we didn’t make mistakes,” Blaine Harpenau said.
The Hawks scored three times in the third inning and they took advantage of the final two Nikes errors. Carter Schorg drove in a run with a groundout and Xavier Galles and Damen Brownmiller each scored on two separate errors.
“We all had the same end goal in mind,” Galles said. “Everybody came and really wanted to hit the ball. We really mentally prepared last night. You just have to see yourself hitting the baseball.”
Galles led-off both the third and fifth innings with a double. Galles entered Saturday’s game with a .302 average, 16 RBIs and five doubles.
Galles had some big at-bats in last year’s state tournament run and that proved to be no different in the game against Notre Dame.
“The thing about Xavier is that nothing bothers him,” Dean Harpenau said. “He doesn’t let stuff bother him. Those guys are hard to find. He just plays.”
Levi Waldschmitt closed the door shut with a three-run triple in the fifth inning and later scored on a wild pitch while his brother, Skyler, was at the plate to end the game.
Skyler Waldschmitt was pleased to see his brother come through in the clutch at the state tournament.
"I just let my brother read it and come in," Skyler Waldschmitt said. "It's awesome. I love seeing him succeed like that.'
Refer
For more photos from the Remsen St. Mary's state quarterfinal game, go to siouxcityjournal.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Zach James
Assistant Sports Editor
I’m the assistant sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.