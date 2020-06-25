Reynolds allows Iowa schools, activities to resume July 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa education officials released guidelines Thursday that will allow schools to reopen to normal activities as of July 1 without requirements that students and teachers undergo health checks, wear face coverings or observe social distancing in schools.

The plan is in line with Gov. Kim Reynolds' moves to allow public gatherings again after she had imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Reynolds had initially ordered schools across the state to close in March and extended her action in April for the remainder of the school year.

Reynolds said sports events can proceed with social distancing, good hygiene and sanitizing equipment.

“These kids need the opportunity to find some normalcy in their lives and it is a balance. We cannot shut down forever,” she said.

Iowa had an additional 462 positive cases on Thursday for a total of 27,062 total positive cases and four additional deaths bringing the state total to 694.

Reynolds noted however that some trends including hospitalizations, deaths and nursing home outbreaks are declining.