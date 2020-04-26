Ricky Thornton Jr., Brock Zearfoss pick up Saturday wins at Park Jefferson

While it was an impressive victory, Thornton Jr. felt he was fortunate to not be involved in the wreck that ended five other cars night in the 24-car A-Feature.

"They all just got piled up. I was five cars back. I saw them get jumbled up and luckily I was on the bottom so I knew we were going to have the yellow and there were 10 cars sitting there," Thornton Jr. said. "Hopefully, everyone is okay and no one got hurt. ... I feel fortunate. I don't know how many cars were destroyed."

From there, 'The Reaper' dominated. Thornton Jr.'s crew let him know how big of a lead he ended up building so he knew he had some leeway as he started to lap some of the other cars.

"(After the caution), we started fifth and I was just kind of rolling around on the bottom and I got up to second, then rolled in on the leader and got by him. After that, I was running hard, but not as hard as I had to," Thornton Jr. said. "Once I got to the lapped cars, I was just taking my time and making my move on them and didn't put myself in a bad situation. I was still running hard, but I still had something left. My signal guys were telling me how big of a lead I had.

"I've been here one time before for a dirt night show. I ran second to Hunter Marriott. It was kind of nice that he didn't show up for this deal and we were able to get the win."