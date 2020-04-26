Ricky Thornton Jr., Brock Zearfoss pick up Saturday wins at Park Jefferson

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Ricky Thornton Jr.'s second trip to Park Jefferson Speedway almost ended in disaster.
Thornton Jr.'s fortunes changed quickly, though, on Saturday night during the IMCA Modifieds A-Feature at the Open Wheel Nationals event presented by Front Row Challenge Enterprises.
Thornton Jr. started in the middle of the pack based on his third-place finish in his heat race. Early in the IMCA Modifieds A-Feature, there was a major wreck that brought on a red flag. Thornton Jr. was five cars back when he saw the wreck in front of him.
Thornton Jr. was able to avoid the wreck and that put him in a decent position for the restart. Thornton Jr. passed Sean Barragan out of the last corner in lap 21 to take the lead.
From there, all Thornton Jr. did was distance himself from the rest of the field, holding an almost 10-car lead for the final 20 laps as the racer from Adel, Iowa, took home the $1,000 check.
"Overall, the first night in the car to have a win, I definitely can't complain," Thornton said. "Toby Kruse called me said we are doing this race and if I wanted to be apart of it and I said heck yeah. It's nice. I do this for a living so to come out and be able to race while we are in this whole debacle going on, it definitely helps."
In one of the first live sporting events in more than a month, Brock Zearfoss also won the 410 Winged Sprint Car A-Feature.
While it was an impressive victory, Thornton Jr. felt he was fortunate to not be involved in the wreck that ended five other cars night in the 24-car A-Feature.
"They all just got piled up. I was five cars back. I saw them get jumbled up and luckily I was on the bottom so I knew we were going to have the yellow and there were 10 cars sitting there," Thornton Jr. said. "Hopefully, everyone is okay and no one got hurt. ... I feel fortunate. I don't know how many cars were destroyed."
From there, 'The Reaper' dominated. Thornton Jr.'s crew let him know how big of a lead he ended up building so he knew he had some leeway as he started to lap some of the other cars.
"(After the caution), we started fifth and I was just kind of rolling around on the bottom and I got up to second, then rolled in on the leader and got by him. After that, I was running hard, but not as hard as I had to," Thornton Jr. said. "Once I got to the lapped cars, I was just taking my time and making my move on them and didn't put myself in a bad situation. I was still running hard, but I still had something left. My signal guys were telling me how big of a lead I had.
"I've been here one time before for a dirt night show. I ran second to Hunter Marriott. It was kind of nice that he didn't show up for this deal and we were able to get the win."
This wasn't Thornton Jr.'s first race of the season. He was running on tracks down in Arizona back in February and March before everything was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. This was Thornton Jr.'s 27th race in 2020 and his 14th victory.
"We would probably have 40 (races) by now. We lost a bunch of races," Thornton Jr. said. "It's nice to be able to take that time off and still be right where we left off. It's really good and hopefully, we can go to Raceway Park and have just as good of a finish."
Sunday will be the first time Thornton Jr. has set foot at Raceway Park, which is located right next to Park Jefferson Speedway.
Meanwhile, Zearfoss made the trip from Pennsylvania for the race, and he made a late charge to get the win. Parker Price-Miller led for a good portion of the race but Aaron Reutzel, who set a new track record with a quick time of 12.692 seconds at just over 113 miles per hour, took the lead late.
However, Reutzel had a mechanical issue, which caused a caution and forced Reutzel to exit the race.
Zearfoss took advantage on the restart to take the lead with four laps to go. He controlled the rest of the race to claim the first place in the 410 Winged Sprint Cars A-Feature.
There were no fans in the stands but there were pit crew members there. Throughout the night, Park Jefferson's PA Lenny Tucker reminded everyone to keep their masks on and to stay six feet apart.
The only thing that hindered the races, which were shown on SpeedShiftTV, was two different rounds of rain. The start of the heat races was delayed because of rain and the sprint car A-Feature had to be paused because of rain. Both delays were short-lived as Park Jefferson avoided any big downpours.
Mapleton's Jim Thies, Sioux City's Jim Cole, Onawa's Matt Bonine and Jeff Taylor all won the IMCA Modified heat races. In the A-Feature, Taylor passed Robby Sawyer late for second place, well behind Thornton Jr., and Sioux City's Chris Abelson finished fourth with Thies finishing in fifth.
After Zearfoss in the sprint car A-Feature, Kerry Madsen finished as the runner-up and Austin McCarl finished in third place. Jody Rosenboom, who is from Rock Rapids, finished in ninth place.
