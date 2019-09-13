HINTON, Iowa -- Lawton-Bronson High School football coach Jamey Lloyd walked into the Eagles locker room on Friday in Hinton, and delivered some tough love.
He knew the Eagles weren’t playing to their potential, and also knew they needed a wake-up call.
The Eagles dominated the final 9 minutes, 33 seconds to defeat the Blackhawks 12-6 to get their second win in a row.
Rico Garcia was a big factor in the final 9-plus minutes of the game, as he got most of his 88 yards in the second half that also included a 1-yard touchdown with 4:01 left that proved to be the game winner.
“I don’t think that was me, that was all the team,” Garcia said. “We knew we had something coming. We knew all week that they had something coming for us, and we responded. I knew we would.”
Garcia had nine touches in that drive that started with 9:33 left. In his first three carries, the senior running back picked up 22 yards, but he wasn’t done there.
His final three runs of that drive were for 6, 4 and 1 yards, respectively.
After Garcia ran the ball in, he then successfully executed an onside kick, and that allowed the Eagles to run the final 3:59 out with a 10-play drive.
It’s the second straight week that Garcia has had since bouncing back from a neck injury. More on that later.
Garcia and the Eagles weren’t happy with their performance in the first half. The Eagles offense scraped together just three first downs.
So, after Lloyd gave what was probably a wake-up-call-type speech at halftime, the Eagles decided to ramp up the intensity.
“Sometimes you have to call kids out and tell them if they’re wrong,” Lloyd said. “Kids respect honesty. They don’t need any fluff, and as coaches, that’s what we try to be.”
The turnaround didn’t come immediately for the Eagles. In the third quarter, they had to punt on their first two drives.
There were some bright spots early in the third quarter, however. Lawton-Bronson’s first play from scrimmage was a 14-yard pass from Connor Smith to Chayton Rowe.
The third drive is where the Eagles found the bounceback they were looking for.
On the Eagles’ third drive of the third quarter, Smith found Hayden Duhlauser for 10 yards to start it off.
Then, Smith completed a long pass that set up a 3-yard run that the Eagles quarterback ran in with 3:08 left in the quarter that tied the ball game. Smith, by the way, was 12-for-23 passing with 132 yards.
“It started up front, and our offensive line really set the tone,” Lloyd said. “For us, it always starts up front. Once their legs start churning, it just snowballs for us. Our line was really starting to jell, and our line just took over.”
Last week, Garcia ran for 136 yards on 31 carries in a 14-6 win over Alta-Aurelia. Garcia is thankful for the chances he gets to play football, and not just on Friday night. Even in practice, according to Lloyd, Garcia treats every day like it’s gameday.
“I’m so grateful (for my family), my football team and everyone around me,” Garcia said. “I couldn’t have a better group around me, honestly.”
While the Eagles were struggling to find their identity in the first half, the Blackhawks controlled the ball and the clock.
Hinton ran 32 plays in the first half, and while it only amounted to six points, it seemed like more.
The Blackhawks’ longest drive in the first half came on a 10-play drive that nearly took up the final 6:09 of the first quarter.
Nine of the 10 plays where on the ground. The exception was a 7-yard pass from Derek Anderson to Justin Kirwan for seven yards.
The drive, however, ended on a fourth-down quarterback sneak that the Eagles defense smelled out from their 19-yard line.
That didn’t deter the Blackhawks, however.
The Blackhawks converted on their penultimate drive of the first half, which only lasted three plays.
It started with a run of minus-3 yards by Kyle Brighton, then the money play came on the very next try.
Anderson found Keanen Wieseler for 54 yards down the sideline that set up a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Anderson was 14-for-21 for 211 yards passing.
Anderson wasted no time, as he ran the ball in up the middle to break a scoreless tie with 1:57 left in the half.
“(Lawton-Bronson) was starting to press on the outside, and we knew we had completed a couple throws so we knew we could get a curl in behind them,” Hinton coach Kadrian Hardersen said. “Derek made a great throw, and Keanen made a great catch.”
Wieseler played with a sore quad, but that’s not the biggest injury that the Blackhawks are dealing with. Tate Kounkel is out for the remainder of the season with a torn right ACL.
Hinton knew it had multiple chances to win that game.
“This one is going to burn for awhile,” Harderson said. “Rico is a tough kid, and he got some well-earned yards. (Our defense) just ran out of gas, that’s fair to say. In the end, that was a difference maker.”