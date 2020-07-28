Ridge View falls in state tournament quarterfinal, gains key experience

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The Ridge View High School softball team was going to have to play its best game of the season in order to have a chance against North Linn in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament on Tuesday.
Ridge View coach Scott Phelps thought the Raptors did play at a high level, but so did North Linn. When the Lynx bring their A-game, few can stay with the defending state champions who only graduated one player from last year’s squad.
Ridge View stuck with North Linn for an inning but the Raptors were no-hit in the game while the Lynx scored 10 runs in 13 innings, claiming a 10-0 five-inning victory for the state champions in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
“We knew coming in that we had to play our best game of the year. We had to play relaxed, which I thought we did,” Phelps said. “We had to put the ball in play, which was going to be a tough task because they have one of the best pitchers in the state. I told our kids afterward, we didn’t give them a lot of runs. (North Linn) made their own runs.
“The key for us is gain the experience for us this year and since we return everybody next year, our goal is to be like them.”
While the Raptors finished the season with an 11-9 record, it was a late run of four straight wins in the region tournament that got Ridge View to the Rogers Sports Complex.
It was the team Phelps was hoping to see but didn’t quite know what to expect with no seniors on the team this season. The late run showed him the talent is ready to shine through.
To him, the game on Tuesday was a great experience since they now know what it is like to be at the state tournament and what they are up against when they get to Fort Dodge.
“The more big games you get to play in, it just makes it easier down the road when you get in big games because the kids are used to it,” Phelps said. “The more games you can play like this, it gets you used to it. Our conference is stacked. When you play West Monona and River Valley, you can’t take a day off.
“Hopefully down the road we can come back and be ready to play.”
Hannah Bridgewater beat out the throw to first to start the bottom of the first inning for North Linn. She had 43 steals coming into the game and promptly stole second and third bases. Katie Sommerfelt followed with a flyout but it was deep enough to allow Bridgewater to beat the throw home for a 1-0 lead.
Abby Wandrey made a tough catch in left field to prevent another run from coming in.
North Linn built a cushion in the second inning. Natalie Gallery drew a walk and then went all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt that turned into an error, allowing Jenna Lemley to reach. Skyler Benesh brought a run in with an infield single and Bridgewater followed with a groundout that scored another run. With two outs, Sommerfelt drove in her second run of the game with a double for a 4-0 advantage.
North Linn started the third inning with a double from Grace Flanagan and a single from Jill Smith. Rae VanMillgan followed with a two-run double and two batters later, Lemley hit a run-scoring double. The final run came on Bridgewater’s RBI single for an 8-0 lead.
The Lynx added to the lead in the fourth with Abby Flanagan’s leadoff solo home run to go up 9-0.
Emma Vohs broke up Abby Flanagan’s perfect game by being hit by a pitch and Addison Schmidt reached on a fielder’s choice.
Those two were the only baserunners for Ridge View in the game as Abby Flanagan, who has more than 100 career wins, without a hit.
“She changes speeds a lot and she never throws two pitches in a row that are the same speed so your timing is way off,” Phelps said. “Just to try and make contact is not an easy thing to do. That’s why she is one of the elite pitchers in the state, she doesn’t have to throw hard, she just has to have movement and that’s what she has.
“We knew coming in that’s how she pitched. We saw her pitch against (Alta-Aurelia) last year and same thing.”
North Linn put the game away in the fifth. Bridgewater hit a two-out single, stole second and scored on Sommerfelt’s single to right for the 10-0 victory.
“These kids work hard, they are not afraid to work hard,” Phelps said. “They want to be back. We will see what happens. Every year is a different year, every year is an opportunity.”
