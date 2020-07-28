Ridge View falls in state tournament quarterfinal, gains key experience

It was the team Phelps was hoping to see but didn’t quite know what to expect with no seniors on the team this season. The late run showed him the talent is ready to shine through.

To him, the game on Tuesday was a great experience since they now know what it is like to be at the state tournament and what they are up against when they get to Fort Dodge.

“The more big games you get to play in, it just makes it easier down the road when you get in big games because the kids are used to it,” Phelps said. “The more games you can play like this, it gets you used to it. Our conference is stacked. When you play West Monona and River Valley, you can’t take a day off.

“Hopefully down the road we can come back and be ready to play.”

Hannah Bridgewater beat out the throw to first to start the bottom of the first inning for North Linn. She had 43 steals coming into the game and promptly stole second and third bases. Katie Sommerfelt followed with a flyout but it was deep enough to allow Bridgewater to beat the throw home for a 1-0 lead.

Abby Wandrey made a tough catch in left field to prevent another run from coming in.