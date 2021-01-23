Ridge View outlasts Woodbury Central in overtime

“We came out really well but kind of settled into a funk in the second quarter,” Bode said. “We got into a press and that sped them up a little bit and got them into some quick shots they were not necessarily thinking coming into the game that they were going to get. That allowed us to kind of work our way back into it.”

Woodbury Central’s Graff finished with 13 points, while Olivia Heissel and McKenna Herbold chipped in 10 points each.

“They kept getting the ball to Vohs and she was really good down low,” Woodbury Central coach Matt Klemme said. “Even when we had pretty good help she was able to go through it and score and they did a really good job getting her the ball.

“They just executed a little better down the stretch. We got some pretty good looks toward the end of regulation but didn’t finish and they did.”

Woodbury Central has finished its regular season and now awaits the outcome of several other postponements throughout the league.

Klemme hopes his team can be either the second or third seed in the conference tournament and be able to host a couple of games.

The same can be said for Ridge View.

“We have a quick turnaround and go down to Sloan tomorrow and them play OABCIG in another makeup game Monday,” Bode said. “The best we can do (in the conference) is second so that’s what we’re shooting for right now.”

