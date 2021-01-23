Ridge View outlasts Woodbury Central in overtime

MOVILLE, Iowa – Jockeying for position in the upcoming Western Valley Conference tournament was on the minds of both teams here Friday night.
As it turned out, the Ridge View girls, at least for one night, moved into a four-way tie for the second spot with a 68-61 overtime win over Woodbury Central.
The Raptors – who played at Westwood (also tied for second) in a makeup game on Saturday and won 52-49 – outscored Woodbury Central 10-3 in overtime.
Ridge View (9-4, 6-2) now sits in second place in the conference behind Kingsley-Pierson, which hasn't lost a game this season.
Junior Emma Vohs was a little too much for Woodbury Central to handle, scoring 22 points and raking down 16 rebounds for the Raptors, who chalked up their fourth straight victory.
“We did a better job in the second half of getting the ball down low,” Ridge View coach Brian Bode said. “We knew we were going to be able to have a good mismatch down there and I thought the girls did a good job of executing it getting it down low.
“And even though we missed I thought we crashed the offensive boards and got a lot of putbacks. That just kept our momentum and energy up and allowed us to win the game.”
Freshman Madison Stowater was also a key performer, scoring 20 points, while senior Mikayla Kolpin added 13 points. Those three were responsible for eight of the 10 Ridge View points in the four-minute overtime session.
Camrin Baird tallied 21 points for Woodbury Central, which was No. 15 in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 1A rankings. Baird, however, fouled out with 15 seconds left in regulation.
Woodbury Central had the upper hand early, mounting a 22-12 lead lead midway through the second quarter. The Wildcats still led 29-20 before Ridge View scored the final six points of the half to pull within three.
Two free throws by Vohs less than a minute into the second half gave Ridge View the lead and the Raptors clung to a 46-42 advantage after three quarters.
Woodbury Central, though, regained momentum in the fourth, moving in front 49-48 on a putback by Lindsie Graff with 5:28 remaining. The Wildcats led for much of the final frame, including a 58-54 advantage with 2:22 left.
However, the Wildcats didn’t score for the rest of regulation play.
Ridge View’s Stowater got a basket with 1:55 left and Shae Dutler tied it, hitting two free throws at the 1:03 mark. Vohs was fouled with 14.9 left, but missed the front end of a one-and-one.
That gave Woodbury Central the final chance to win, but Graff’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was a bit too strong and glanced off the back of the rim.
Kolpin scored the first basket in overtime and Ridge View never trailed the rest of the way. The Raptors were 6-for-9 from the free throw line in overtime.
“We came out really well but kind of settled into a funk in the second quarter,” Bode said. “We got into a press and that sped them up a little bit and got them into some quick shots they were not necessarily thinking coming into the game that they were going to get. That allowed us to kind of work our way back into it.”
Woodbury Central’s Graff finished with 13 points, while Olivia Heissel and McKenna Herbold chipped in 10 points each.
“They kept getting the ball to Vohs and she was really good down low,” Woodbury Central coach Matt Klemme said. “Even when we had pretty good help she was able to go through it and score and they did a really good job getting her the ball.
“They just executed a little better down the stretch. We got some pretty good looks toward the end of regulation but didn’t finish and they did.”
Woodbury Central has finished its regular season and now awaits the outcome of several other postponements throughout the league.
Klemme hopes his team can be either the second or third seed in the conference tournament and be able to host a couple of games.
The same can be said for Ridge View.
“We have a quick turnaround and go down to Sloan tomorrow and them play OABCIG in another makeup game Monday,” Bode said. “The best we can do (in the conference) is second so that’s what we’re shooting for right now.”
