Rock Valley boys basketball downs Untiy Christian in non-conference battle

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — With tournament time just around the corner, a non-conference matchup of quality squads is just what both teams needed here Thursday night.
Siouxland Conference heavyweight Rock Valley downed Orange City Unity Christian, a title contender in the War Eagle Conference, 69-58 in boys basketball action.
On paper, the teams were evenly matched and that’s pretty much the way it played out.
Rock Valley — second in the Siouxland behind unbeaten and defending Iowa Class 1A state champion Boyden-Hull — upped its record to 14-4 by clamping down on defense in the second half.
Unity Christian — sitting second in the War Eagle behind Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, which it split regular-season games with — nearly erased a 10-point second-quarter deficit.
The host Rockets steamed to a 28-18 lead two minutes into the second quarter, but Unity trimmed it to 37-34 by halftime.
Rock Valley withstood the charge and regained momentum in the third quarter, pushing its lead back to double digits. Then, the Knights fell cold in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 58-49 after three quarters, Unity made only 4 of 16 shots in the final stanza.
“At the beginning of the game we had a little trouble keeping them in front,” Rock Valley coach Wade Vander Maten said. “Later in the game I thought we did a better job defensively and offensively, we got pretty good shots all night.”
Rock Valley, as usual, showed excellent scoring balance with five players in double figures.
Sam Remmerde led the way with 16 points, just missing a double-double with nine rebounds.
Cole Huyser was next in line with 15 points, while Landyn Van Kekerix added 13, Bryson Van Grootheest 12 and Dawson Van Beek 10.
The Rockets cemented the victory by making 6 of 8 free throws in the final 1 minute, 19 seconds.
“The kids found a way to win, it was good to see us knock some free throws down at the end,” Vander Maten said. “We’re still a work in progress defensively, but if we can defend we’re usually pretty good. We were iffy in the first three quarters, but decided to lock down in the fourth quarter.”
Clayton Bosma, the current Sioux City Journal Siouxland Athlete of the Week, paced Unity Christian with 16 points.
“We struggled a little bit shooting the basketball tonight, but ultimately we didn’t get enough stops defensively,” Unity Christian coach Cody Harskamp said. “We let them score too many points in the third quarter (21), but I was happy with the effort. We were able to fight back, but when you’re down you need to make shots and we just weren’t able to hit them late.”
Tyrell Hulshof came off the bench to register 15 points for the Knights, while Bo Byl finished with 11 points.
Rock Valley scored on a lot of high percentage shots and had a strong shooting performance. The Rockets made 25 of 43 field goals for 58 percent.
Unity, on the other hand, was 25-for-62, or 40 percent.
“What makes us a good team is we have seven kids who can put the ball in the hoop consistently every night,” Vander Maten said. “When we share the ball, that’s where we’re at our best. Unity is a good team and it’s good for us to play in a close game like this.”
Unity had won its last six games after dropping three in a row. The Knights posted a one-sided victory over state-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s in their last outing.
“We’ve been playing pretty well and have played some tough teams,” Harskamp said. “Tonight was a good Rock Valley team. They play extremely hard and are tough to guard because they get into the lane. You have to play all five guys on the floor.”
Two of Rock Valley’s losses are to Boyden-Hull (the last one by one point). The Rockets also dropped their season opener to Okoboji (78-75) and another to Class 3A Spirit Lake (44-43).
Van Maten’s squad extended its winning streak to four since the 70-69 loss to Boyden-Hull on Jan. 26.
