Rock Valley boys basketball downs Untiy Christian in non-conference battle

Tyrell Hulshof came off the bench to register 15 points for the Knights, while Bo Byl finished with 11 points.

Rock Valley scored on a lot of high percentage shots and had a strong shooting performance. The Rockets made 25 of 43 field goals for 58 percent.

Unity, on the other hand, was 25-for-62, or 40 percent.

“What makes us a good team is we have seven kids who can put the ball in the hoop consistently every night,” Vander Maten said. “When we share the ball, that’s where we’re at our best. Unity is a good team and it’s good for us to play in a close game like this.”

Unity had won its last six games after dropping three in a row. The Knights posted a one-sided victory over state-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s in their last outing.

“We’ve been playing pretty well and have played some tough teams,” Harskamp said. “Tonight was a good Rock Valley team. They play extremely hard and are tough to guard because they get into the lane. You have to play all five guys on the floor.”

Two of Rock Valley’s losses are to Boyden-Hull (the last one by one point). The Rockets also dropped their season opener to Okoboji (78-75) and another to Class 3A Spirit Lake (44-43).