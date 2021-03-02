Rock Valley girls basketball bows out wiht 51-35 loss to Class 2A No. 1 Maquoketa Valley

DES MOINES — The Rock Valley High School girls basketball team started its quarterfinal game on Tuesday with a strong start, but the Wildcats shut down the Rockets in the final three quarter en route to a 51-35 win.

Rock Valley jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter. The Rockets were ahead 6-0, after two free throws from Madi Strubbe, a jump shot from Lexie VanKekerix and a jump shot from Kielee Koedam.

The Wildcats scored five points to cut their deficit to 10-5 with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Rockets were up by as many as 10 points and that came in the final minute of the quarter.

Abby Heemstra hit a free throw that put the Rockets up 15-5, and then the quarter ended with a VanKekerix steal.

The Wildcats opened the second quarter with a 15-6 run. Taya Tucker hit a free throw with 4:28 left in the quarter.

Tucker's made free throw was the last point scored by either team in the first half. Rock Valley attempted just four shots and made two of them.

The Wildcats were 6-for-12 from the floor during the second quarter.