Rock Valley girls basketball bows out wiht 51-35 loss to Class 2A No. 1 Maquoketa Valley

DES MOINES — The Rock Valley High School girls basketball team started its quarterfinal game on Tuesday with a strong start, but the Wildcats shut down the Rockets in the final three quarter en route to a 51-35 win.
Rock Valley jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter. The Rockets were ahead 6-0, after two free throws from Madi Strubbe, a jump shot from Lexie VanKekerix and a jump shot from Kielee Koedam.
The Wildcats scored five points to cut their deficit to 10-5 with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Rockets were up by as many as 10 points and that came in the final minute of the quarter.
Abby Heemstra hit a free throw that put the Rockets up 15-5, and then the quarter ended with a VanKekerix steal.
The Wildcats opened the second quarter with a 15-6 run. Taya Tucker hit a free throw with 4:28 left in the quarter.
Tucker's made free throw was the last point scored by either team in the first half. Rock Valley attempted just four shots and made two of them.
The Wildcats were 6-for-12 from the floor during the second quarter.
Maquoketa Valley's Ella Imler hit a 3-pointer with with 6:23 left in the third quarter, and that gave the Wildcats their first lead of the night and kept that lead.
By the end of the quarter, the Wildcats led by as many as 11 after two made Imler free throws. Imler scored 13 of her 20 points during the third quarter.
The Rockets were 2-for-7 during the third quarter and 3-for-11 during the third quarter.
Rock Valley overall was 12-for-33 on the game.
VanKekerix led the Rockets with 18 points. She was 7-for-14 and she made two 3-pointers. VanKekerix also had six rebounds, all defensive.