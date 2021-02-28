Rock Valley well-prepared for state tournament appearance

The Rock Valley High School basketball team likes to take things one possession at a time. The Rockets will try to take that same mindset with them to the IGHSAU Class 2A tournament.
Rock Valley has the No. 8 seed in the state tournament and it has the task of facing No. 1 Maquoketa Valley in a 7 p.m. Tuesday state quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Rockets qualified for the state tournament with a 40-22 win over Emmetsburg in the regional final, and the Rockets have won six straight games, with their last loss coming Feb. 4 against Class 3A No. 3 seed Unity Christian.
Since that loss to the Knights, the Rockets (16-9) have had four double-digit wins to go along with a seven-point win and a one-point thriller during the playoffs.
“That mentality of taking it into practices daily, and not worrying about anything else but just what we’re doing at that time,” Rockets coach Jordan TeGrootenhuis said.
TeGrootenhuis couldn’t pinpoint whether there was a real turning point in the Rockets’ season, but the Rockets coach admitted there were some tough games.
Three of their nine losses have come against ranked teams, including a sweep over West Lyon. Central Lyon also swept the Rockets in the regular season.
Perhaps the toughest stretch came right after the holiday break for the Rockets. The Rockets went into the holiday break winners of five straight, but the Sheldon Orabs broke that winning streak with a 52-49 win.
“We came out really flat then we had to battle back against some really tough opponents,” TeGrootenhuis said. “It just really pushed us outside of our comfort zones and we were ranked going into that Christmas break, and that disappeared, but that was good for us. Focusing on the controllables has been a great mental shift.”
Then, the Rockets had to grind out a 47-42 win over Lennox. The Lions then beat the Rockets by one point on Jan. 8.
TeGrootenhuis said that after looking back at that point in the season, he sees that the Rockets are much more focused and believe that any opponent can beat them on a given night.
“We kept telling them that those hard times are training them for something,” TeGrootenhuis said. “Those tough moments will help you in other moments. They just stayed positive and came together as a team. They’re not motivated by some external carrot like a championship. They’re motivated for each other.”
The Rockets have been led by three seniors throughout the season.
Abby Heemstra leads Rock Valley in scoring, with an average of 16.5 points per game. She’s hit 44 percent of her shots, and she’s a 28-percent shooter from 3-point land.
Lexie Van Kekerix isn’t too far behind Heemstra’s average at 16.4. She’s made 37 percent of her shot attempts and she’s also a 28-percent shooter from 3.
Heemstra has two points more than Van Kekerix. Both girls, listed at 6 feet each, have started all four years for the Rock Valley girls basketball team.
“They’re consistency has always been a major thing for us,” TeGrootenhuis said. “They work so hard and they love basketball. They’ve been tremendous leaders, and what’s fun is that they’re tremendous girls to coach.”
The third senior is Madi Strubbe. Strubbe has averaged 2.5 assists per game and 3.6 ppg.
West Lyon gets No. 4 seed
The West Lyon Wildcats will play No. 5 West Burlington at 7 p.m. Monday during the Class 3A quarterfinal round.
West Lyon lost its season opener back on Dec. 1 against the Lions, but hasn't lost a game since.
The Wildcats defeated Okoboji, MOC-Floyd Valley and Bishop Heelan to get to the state tournament.
The Wildcats have two scorers with double-digit averages. Brooklyn Meyer leads West Lyon with 16.0 ppg, and senior Kennedy Kramer has averaged 10.4 ppg.
Meyer is the third-highest scorer among state qualifiers, behind Unity Christian sisters Gracie Schoonhoven and Janie Schoonhoven.