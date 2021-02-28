Rock Valley well-prepared for state tournament appearance

Perhaps the toughest stretch came right after the holiday break for the Rockets. The Rockets went into the holiday break winners of five straight, but the Sheldon Orabs broke that winning streak with a 52-49 win.

“We came out really flat then we had to battle back against some really tough opponents,” TeGrootenhuis said. “It just really pushed us outside of our comfort zones and we were ranked going into that Christmas break, and that disappeared, but that was good for us. Focusing on the controllables has been a great mental shift.”

Then, the Rockets had to grind out a 47-42 win over Lennox. The Lions then beat the Rockets by one point on Jan. 8.

TeGrootenhuis said that after looking back at that point in the season, he sees that the Rockets are much more focused and believe that any opponent can beat them on a given night.

“We kept telling them that those hard times are training them for something,” TeGrootenhuis said. “Those tough moments will help you in other moments. They just stayed positive and came together as a team. They’re not motivated by some external carrot like a championship. They’re motivated for each other.”

The Rockets have been led by three seniors throughout the season.