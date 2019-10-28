SIOUX CITY -- Roger Jansen has no regrets as he ends his third stint as the head football coach at Bishop Heelan.
On Tuesday, Jansen stepped down as Heelan's head coach after a 2-7 record. His third stint with the program lasted two seasons and he's spent 18 total years as the Crusaders head coach.
"I talked it over with a lot of people, with my family and I have a great supporting cast," Jansen said. "It was one of those things, I am at ease with the decision."
Jansen felt it was time because he wasn't exactly on the same page with the administration at Heelan. Jansen was the head coach of the Crusaders in 1997 and then had a second stint from 2000 to 2014. He returned to Heelan's sideline in 2018.
"I came here and I had a purpose and a plan and there were some decisions that were made that the administration and I disagreed on dealing with the direction that I wanted the football program to go," Jansen said. "I just felt that if we weren't on the same page, it's one of those deals, let's just move on, allow someone else the opportunity to coach Heelan."
Jansen didn't expand on what those decisions were.
"We just couldn't agree on it," Jansen said. "When you aren't on the same page, you aren't going to get things done and accomplished."
Heelan Athletic Director Anthony Elias didn't know what those disagreements were.
"It was a pleasure to work with Roger," Elias said. "It's been a great experience for me and he always supported me as the Athletic Director and I will always be appreciative for that."
On Tuesday, Bishop Heelan's Athletic Twitter account tweeted "Thank you to Coach Roger Jansen for leading the football team these past couple years. We appreciate everything you have done for the program!! #RollPride."
Jansen's resignation comes after one of the toughest seasons not just in his coaching tenure at Heelan, but in the history of the Crusaders' program. Heelan went 2-7 this past season.
In Jansen's 18 seasons, Heelan never had fewer than seven wins. This season's 2-7 record is the first losing season since 1986 and the two wins are the lowest total since a 2-6 season in 1972.
"Two and seven is not acceptable and I just felt like in order for it to get better, I thought my plan, I wanted to see if it would work," Jansen said. "The ideas that I and the ideas that they wanted, we couldn't agree one, caused me to step away and I have no regrets and we move on. You take it and you learn and you grow as a person."
In 2018 in Jansen's first season back, the Crusaders went 7-3 and made the Class 3A playoffs, losing in the first round.
"When I came back, I knew that there were things that needed to be changed," Jansen said. "The culture needed to be changed. Sometimes things just don't work out. I just want to thank my assistant coaches that I was blessed to work with. We gave it everything we had. The kids went out and played hard, we just couldn't get over the hump."
In three stints over 18 years, Jansen had a 166-40 record (.813 winning percentage) and is the all-time wins leader in Heelan's history. The Crusaders made the playoffs in 16 of those seasons, won two state titles (2008 and 2013) and finished as the state runner-up four times (2007, 2010, 2012, 2014).
"It's not about the wins, it's not about the losses, it's about the life lessons and the times when players come back and you reflect on those moments that they had when they were players," Jansen said. "That's what it is truly about. Wins and losses, people make too much about that. Being a football coach is all about teaching kids life skills and things that are going to help them out in the real world."
Jansen is 56 and now he's going to take some time and relax after what was a mentally and physically exhausting season for him. However, he expects to be involved with football in some form by the time next fall comes around.
"My plans are to tie up the loose ends here at Heelan with getting the equipment checked in and having the football banquet and giving the kids opportunity and direction if they want to continue to pursue football," Jansen said. "I am just going to sit back and see what happens. I hope to be doing something next year.
"When you are in this profession, there are a lot of people that get neglected. I can't say enough about my family for allowing me to do this and they are supportive of allowing me to do what I love."
Roxanne is Jansen's wife and they have two daughters - Allison and Taylor - and one son - Austin.