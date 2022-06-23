Akron-Westfield softball knocks off unbeaten Hawks

REMSEN, Iowa – Josie Jacobs hit a three-run home run to help Akron-Westfield take down unbeaten Remsen St. Mary’s 5-4 Wednesday.

The Hawks (18-1) were undefeated heading into Wednesday’s game.

Alyssa Nemesio tallied two hits and Allie Swayer added two RBIs for the Westerners in the win. Emma Rolfes pitched six strong innings in the win.

West Monona 10, River Valley 0: MaKayla Haynes tallied three hits, including two doubles and a home run, and five RBI for West Monona in a 10-0 win over River Valley.

Madison Chesnut added two hits for the Spartans. Carly Miller pitched five innings, giving up one hit in the win.

Addisyn Goettsch tallied one hit for the Wolverines. Klaudia Pry pitched four and two-thirds innings in the loss.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 17, Harris-Lake Park 5: Abby Otto tallied four hits and three RBIs to lead the Hawks to a 17-5 win over Harris-Lake Park.

Eliza Tewes added three hits for the Hawks. Gracie Knobloch struck out seven over five innings in the win.

Rylie Wittrock tallied a two-run double for the Wolves. Peyton Reimers pitched five innings in the loss.

Hinton 3, West Sioux 0: Jaydn Case struck out 13 batters over seven innings in Hinton’s 3-0 win over West Sioux.

Bella Badar, Kayan Kunkel and Kyra Shaw tallied two hits each for the Blackhawks.

Cassie Koopmans and Mia Danielson tallied two hits each for the Falcons. Addi Dekkers pitched seven innings in the loss.

MMCRU 16, South O’Brien 1: Emily Dreckman recorded four hits and two RBIs for MMCRU in a 16-1 win over South O’Brien.

Jordan Staab and Mykin Youde tallied two hits and two RBIs each for the Royals. Isabelle Olson struck out four over five innings.

Payton Farquhar hit a solo home run for South O’Brien.

Spirit Lake 17, Storm Lake 1: Destyn Robinson and Irish Knutson tallied three hits and three RBIs each for Spirit Lake in a 17-1 win over Storm Lake.

Olivia Whiting tallied two hits and three RBIs for Spirit Lake. Morgan Fine struck out five over five innings in the win.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 7, Western Christian 1: Claire Bleeker tallied two hits for Western Christian in a 7-1 loss to Estherville-Lincoln Central.

Aubri Fedders drove in the lone run for the Wolfpack. Breya Van Kley pitched the complete game.

Trinity Christian 12, Central Lyon 9: Kerstin Brummel tallied three hits and two RBIs to lead Trinity Christian to a 12-9 win over Central Lyon.

Madelyn Vis tallied three hits for the Tigers. Maesa Cleveringa took the win.

Ashley Dieren tallied three RBIs on a base hit for the Lions.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5, George-Little Rock 4: Jenny Luevano tallied a two-run home run for the Nighthawks in a 5-4 win over George-Little Rock.

Avery Noble added two hits for the Nighthawks. Noble pitch four and a third innings in the win.

Kami Gerken tallied one hit and two RBIs for the Mustangs.

Gehlen Catholic 6, Unity Christian 1: Larissa Pohlen tallied a two-RBI double for Gehlen Catholic in a 6-1 win over Unity Christian.

Alyssa Kolbeck picked up two hits for the Jays. Rylee Schnepf struck out 12 over seven innings.

Ella Poppema tallied two hits for the Knights.

MOC-Floyd Valley 4, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Carolynn Meines and Alyssa Vortherms tallied two hits each for MOC-Floyd Valley in a 4-0 win over Siblye-Ocheyedan.

Carlin Smith struck out seven batters over seven innings in the win.

Olivia Bosma tallied two hits for the Generals. Alayna Wingate struck out seven over six innings in the loss.

Sheldon 9, Okoboji 2: Emma Barwick tallied two hits and five RBI for Sheldon in a 9-2 win over Okoboji.

Payten Lode added three hits and three RBIs for the Orabs. Tori Olgersma struck out nine batters over seven innings.

Sioux Center 4, West Lyon 1: Ella Jahn tallied a two-run double for Sioux Center in a 4-1 win over West Lyon.

Tatum Schmalbeck struck out six in the win for the Warriors.

Evy Knoclock tallied two hits and one RBI for the Wildcats. Jersey Hawf took the loss, pitching six innings.

Ridge View 8, Westwood 5: Emma Vohs tallied three hits and three RBIs to lead Ridge View to an 8-5 win over Westwood.

Vohs, Katie Pickhinke and Tatum Shephard each hit home runs for the Raptors. Addison Schmidt earned the win, striking out five in six and a third innings.

Kingsley-Pierson 15, Lawton-Bronson 3: Reagan Vos tallied three hits and three RBIs for Kingsley-Pierson in a 15-3 win over Lawton-Bronson.

MaKenna Bowman tallied four hits for the Panthers. Hannha Koch pitched four innings in the win.

Prep baseball

Woodbury Central 8, Underwood 7: Eric McGill tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead Woodbury Central to an 8-7 win over Underwood.

Kyan Schultzen tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats. Keaton Gernhart earned the win on the mound.

Clayton Luett recorded one hit and two RBIs for Underwood. Garrett Luett took the loss.

Cherokee Washington 14, Spencer 9: Nick Clark tallied four hits and two RBIs to lead Cherokee Washington to a 14-9 win over Spencer.

Alex Kohn earned the win, striking out seven over four innings for the Braves.

Devin Dirkx tallied three hits and three RBIs for the Tigers. Brennan Elsbecker took the loss.

Storm Lake 12, Spirit Lake 2: Jake Eddie tallied four RBI for the Tornadoes in a 12-2 win over Spirit Lake.

Edgar Barriero added one hit and two RBIs for Storm Lake. Hunter DeMey pitched five innings in the win.

Estherville Lincoln Central 11, Western Christian 0: Owen Larson tallied a three-run double in Estherville Lincoln Central’s 11-0 win over Western Christian.

Carter Snyder pitched four innings, striking out six in the win.

Levi Jansma tallied the lone hit for the Wolfpack. Dason Van’t Hul took the loss on the mound.

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, Akron-Westfield 2: Hunter Pick recorded three hits and one RBI to lead Remsen St. Mary’s to a 3-2 win over Akron-Westfield Wednesday.

Isaiah Gerrietts added two hits and one RBI for the Hawks. Landon Waldschmitt earned the win. Cael Ortman struck out 12 batters on the mound.

Newell-Fonda 11, South Central Calhoun 1: Beau Wilken tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead the Mustangs to an 11-1 win over South Central Calhoun.

Mason Dicks added two hits and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Max Carlson struck out eight over five innings in the win.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 15, George-Little Rock 0: Noah Leusink and Cade Fisher tallied two hits and three RBIs each in the Nighthawks 15-0 win over George-Little Rock.

Ryan Strait added two hits and two RBIs for the Nighthawks. Leusink struck out six over four innings in the win.

Max DeBoer tallied a double for the Mustangs.

MMCRU 13, South O’Brien 3: Mitchell Schnepf and Lucas Braun tallied two hits and two RBIs each in MMCRU’s 13-3 win over South O’Brien.

Cody Evans struck out five in five innings for the Royals.

Alta-Aurelia 16, Emmetsburg 5: Preston McCoy tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead Alta-Aurelia to a 16-5 win over Emmetsburg.

McCoy and Cale Brechwald hit home runs for the Warriors. Brechwold struck out nine over four innings in the win.

Gehlen Catholic 4, Unity Christian 2: Dylan Lehmann recorded a base hit and drove in a run in Gehlen Catholic’s 4-2 win over Unity Christian.

David Begnoche struck out six over seven innings in the win.

MOC-Floyd Valley 6, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1: Nikolai Wede tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Dutchmen in a 6-1 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Austin Oolman added two hits for the Dutchmen. Kooper Huss struck out 11 batters over seven innings in the win.

Owen Hayenga Johnson tallied two hits and one RBI for the Generals.

West Lyon 7, Sioux Center 5: Zac Severson tallied two hits and one RBI to lead West Lyon to a 7-5 win over Sioux Center.

Dawson Ripperda tallied two hits and one RBI for the Wildcats. Kael Blauwet struck out eight over four innings.

Christian Vietor recorded one hit and two RBIs for the Warriors. Vietor took the loss on the mound, striking out four over three innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0