BOYS PREP ROUNDUP: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley soccer edges Sheldon/South O'Brien

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley co-op boys soccer team edged MOC-Floyd Valley 2-1 on Tuesday night in a boys soccer match.

Brayan Gonzalez and Tony Hernandez each scored goals for the Nighthawks, which moved to 1-1 on the season.

Sam Remmerde had seven saves for the Nighthawks.

MOC-FV senior Jackson Vaas scored the Dutch’s lone goal.

North 2, Lincoln 0: Stars juniors Alex Nelson and Sakariye Mahamed scored for the Stars in the win over the Lynx.

The Stars (2-0) took 13 shots but just four were on goal.

Caleb Cross had six saves in the shutout.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5, Le Mars 0: The Warriors (2-2) scored four goals in the first half. The win broke a two-match losing streak.

Bishop Heelan 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0: The Crusaders moved to 2-0 on the season. They led 8-0 at the half.

West Sioux 6, Sheldon/South O’Brien 2: Falcons freshman Tranquilino Flores Topete scored three goals on Tuesday, and he also took five shots on goal.

The Falcons won their first game of the season.

Omar Rivera scored twice while freshman Israel Topete scored a goal.

Sam Chambers and Javier Martinez have scored for Sheldon/South O’Brien, which lost its third match of the season.

Boys golf

Ridge View 170, Newell-Fonda 173: Brady Clausen of Ridge View and Ryan Greenfield of Newell-Fonda each turned in a nine-hole score of 41 on Tuesday at Holstein Country Club.

Raptors sophomore Ethan Mason, Mustangs senior Izak Brown and junior Mason Dicks each carded 43s.

Unity Christian 171, Hinton 180: Even though the Knights won the dual, Hinton freshman Kaden Barrett was the individual medalist with a nine-hole score of 40.

Jack Noteboom led the Knights, as he also scored 40.

Knights junior Bryce Harskamp was third with 42.

Boys tennis

Denison-Schleswig 6, East 3: The Monarchs won five of the six singles matches. East’s Jax Theeler was the only one to break that streak.

East won two of the three doubles matches. In the No. 1 doubles flight, Lincoln Colling and Cole Ritchie won 8-3, then in the No. 2 doubles match, Preston Dobbs teamed up with Theeler to win 9-7.

Le Mars 9, West 0: The Bulldogs swept the Wolverines on Tuesday.

The six Bulldogs who won the singles matches were Matthew Ahlers, Michael Meis, Kade Calhoun, Evan Pratt, Ian Penne and Devin DeVall. All six matches were won 8-0.

