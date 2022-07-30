Carter Schorg throws seven shutout innings at All-Star Series in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa — In his final pitching performance in a Remsen St. Mary’s High School uniform, Hawks senior Carter Schorg pitched seven scoreless innings on Saturday at the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.

Schorg started for the game for the Small School West team, and held Small East scoreless through the seven innings he pitched.

Tyson Cota of Lansing New-Albin Kee drove in the winning run in the ninth inning that gave the east squad the win. Levi Crawford of Sigourney scored the run.

Schorg dueled against Dubuque Wahlert senior Aaron Savaryr, who struck out 15 batters in 8 2/3 innings. He also allowed no hits.

Friday’s games

Large West 8, Small West 6: Building a 3-0 lead in the first two innings, with runs being scored by Johnston's Miles Risley, Lewis Central's JC Dermody and Indianola's Kasey Carter, it was Mason City's Carter Thomas who got the first run on the board in his home ballpark.

In fitting fashion, he beat out an infield single while putting pressure on the second baseman. An errant throw followed, and Risley was able to scamper home.

"It's really special," Thomas, a Wayne State commit, said. "Not a lot of people get to end their high school careers at home... it'll be awesome to walk off the field Sunday afternoon for the last time and be here."

Van Meter's Reese Moore, who is an Iowa baseball commit, obliviated a ball off the bus barn in right field to cut the Large Schools lead to two in the top of the fourth, but a big response followed in the next frame.

With one out, Risley reached base with a single. Then his Johnston teammate Spencer Campidilli was hit-by-pitch, and Thomas loaded the bases with a walk.

Then in his last at-bat of the contest, Fort Dodge's Jace Ulrich had a grand finale with a home run to put the lead up to 7-1.

The lead was extended even more by an RBI single from Carter before Boone's Evan Behn and Mason City's Cooper Wiemann struck out to end the frame.

Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid and Schorg each crossed home plate in the top of the sixth to bring Small Schools East back within five, but Des Moines Roosevelt's Jaden Morris stranded two runners to get out of the jam and keep the lead intact.