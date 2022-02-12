District wrestling: Logan Williams and Jadyn Friedrichs move onto Iowa state tournament

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Two Sioux City wrestlers are headed to the state wrestling tournament.

On Saturday, at the Class 3A-District 6 wrestling tournament, North senior Logan Williams and East sophomore Jadyn Friedrichs both clinched spots to the state wrestling tournament by placing second in their respective weight classes.

First, Friedrichs qualified at 126 pounds by getting to the title match.

He pinned his first two opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals, as Friedrichs pinned West’s Evan Tweet in 23 seconds, while also pinning Lewis Central’s Derrik Gregory in 2 minutes, 51 seconds.

That put Friedrichs in the finals against Ethan Mahoney of Waukee Northwest. Mahoney beat Friedrichs in the final, 7-1, but since Friedrichs beat Gregory earlier in the tournament, there wasn’t a wrestleback.

Then, at 145, Williams earned a bye in the quarterfinals. The Stars senior started off his day by pinning Zack Winslow of Lewis Central in 1:09.

Wolves 145-pounder Dom Rubino pinned Williams in 46 seconds in the final.

Just like Friedrichs, Williams avoided having to compete in a wrestleback, so he qualified for state.

NSAA Class B-1

South Sioux sent six wrestlers to state on Saturday, and that included a district champion.

Tony Palmer won his class at 160 pounds, and he needed three wins to get to state.

Palmer received a first-round bye, then pinned Waverly’s Aden Smith in 1:18.

Palmer then beat Auburn’s Brad Hall 6-1, then finished strong in the final round, beating Nebraska City’s Hayden Schalk 13-0 in a major decision.

The other five Cardinals who will be wrestling at state are: Juan Reyes (106), Caleb Berg (126), D.J. Helms (170), Nick Limon (182) and Mwamba Ngeleka at 285.

Ngeleka and Berg both placed third in their weight classes, while the other three placed fourth.

For the Wayne Blue Devils, Will Leseberg placed third at 106, as he beat Reyes in the third-place match in a 3-2 nailbiter.

Garrett Schultz placed fourth at 120.

Ashton Munsell placed fourth at 138 and Martin Carrillo got third at 195 pounds.

Iowa Class 3A-3 (at Fort Dodge)

The match was not fully completed as of Journal deadline.

Iowa Class 1A-3 (at Emmetsburg)

106: Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield was the district champion, and earned it with a 6-0 win over Mack Morgan of Eagle Grove.

120: West Sioux’s Braden Graff won the title, earning a 23-8 technical fall at the 4-minute, 10-second mark. Graff beat Juan Juarez of Kingsley-Pierson.

Juarez did have to wrestle in a wrestleback, and he won that in sudden victory, 10-8, over West Hancock’s Jacob Larson.

Larson earned a reversal with 33 seconds left in the third period to force the extra time.

Juarez got the state berth with 29 seconds left in the extra frame with a takedown.

126: Falcons’ 126-pounder Cam Clark won his 45th match of the season with a 10-3 final over Keagan Riley of Sioux Central.

The Rebels junior earned the runner-up and did not have to compete in a wrestleback.

132: Tyler Orzechowski of Kingsley-Pierson defeated West Sioux senior Drayven Kraft in a 5-4 battle for second place.

138: Panthers senior Damon Schmid earned a state berth by placing second, and he didn’t need a wrestleback.

145: Mikey Baker of West Sioux stayed unbeaten by winning the district title, and he beat Ryan Brennan of Emmetsburg in a 3-2 win.

160: Falcons senior Cullen Koedam won the district title, beating West Hancock senior Kane Zuehl in a 1-0 battle. That point came during the second period.

170: Lane Kenny of Akron-Westfield pinned Cade Shirk of Emmetsburg in the district final.

182: Falcons senior Carson Lynott moved to 11-0 on the season, and he won the district title. He pinned South Hamilton senior Brent Greenfield in 36 seconds.

195: Westerners sophomore Ian Blowe won his runner-up match to earn the state berth in a near 3-minute pin.

285: Westerners senior Cael Moffatt earned a 3-2 win to claim the district title.

106: Westwood sophomore Jaxon Prichard won the district title with a 68-second pin over Logan-Magnolia’s Gavin Kiger.

120: Hinton’s Ethan Sachau claimed the district championship, and he pinned Kuemper junior Riley Parkis in 5:02.

126: MVAOCOU junior T.J. Nutt shutout Manson NW Webster’s Ethan Egli in a 7-0 win at the district championship.

145: Lawton-Bronson senior Matt Peters earned a 15-1 major decision to win the title over Kuemper’s Jake Irlbeck.

160: Spartans junior Kaden Broer was second after losing to Lo-Ma’s Gavin Maguire, 10-2, but didn’t need a wrestleback.

170: Rams junior Kolby Scott was second, but didn’t need to compete in a wrestleback.

182: Rebels junior Jackson Dewald moved to 23-0 on the season, winning the title with a 17-0 tech fall.

285: Spartans senior Megaeska Kalskett was pinned in the title match, but since he beat Connor Murray of Missouri Valley earlier, he clinched second place.

