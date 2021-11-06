IOWA PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: West Sioux advances to Class 1A state semifinals

UNDERWOOD, Iowa — For the fourth time in five years, the West Sioux High School football team is headed back to the UNI-Dome.

The Falcons defeated Underwood on Friday night, 31-24, during a Class 1A state quarterfinal contest.

West Sioux (11-0) will play unbeaten Dike-New Hartford at 1 p.m. Friday in Cedar Falls.

The Falcons amassed 385 yards of total offense, including 199 passing yards.

Aaden Schweisow got the Falcons on the scoreboard with a 2-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Then, in the second quarter, the Falcons used a trick play to take the lead. Wiggins pitched the ball to Koopmans, and then Koopmans saw Blake Van Ballegooyen open for a 43-yard passing play.

Van Ballegooyen then had a hand with the next two Falcons’ TDs.

Van Ballegooyen ran the ball from the Eagles’ 6-yard line. Then, he also threw a passing play, for 4 yards later in the quarter. Brady Lynott caught the pass.

Wiggins was 12-for-22 for 141 yards. Lynott collected 96 receiving yards while Van Ballegooyen had 82.

Carter Bultman led the rushing attack for 116 yards.

Southeast Valley 34, OABCIG 28: The Falcons tried to catch up to Southeast Valley in a Class 2A quarterfinal on Friday, but they ran out of time.

OABCIG scored 22 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn’t enough to beat Southeast Valley, and to avenge a loss in the regular season.

The scoring frenzy started with 2:12 left in the game. Karson Quirk caught a 16-yard pass from Beckett DeJean, and then the Falcons quarterback snuck in the ball on the 2-point conversion.

The Falcons got the onside kick, and with 86 seconds left in the game, DeJean found Josh Peters for a 20-yard pass. The 2-point conversion was good there, and the Falcons were within 12 points.

OABCIG again regained possession and with 18 seconds left, DeJean found Gabe Winterrowd for a 54-yard play. The 2-point conversion there failed, and the Falcons came up short.

West Hancock 27, HMS 0: Behind the shutout performance on defense, and explosive plays on offense, the No. 1 West Hancock football team rolled through Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (HMS), 27-0, in the Class A quarterfinal on Friday night in Britt.

It's the fourth shutout of the year, and it keeps West Hancock's streak of not allowing more than one touchdown in a game all season alive.

Over 250 yards of rushing and three touchdowns by senior fullback Mathew Francis also didn't hurt.

The Eagles struggled to get things going on offense right away. After struggling on its opening two drives in its secondary shotgun offense, West Hancock (11-0) went back to its traditional under-center offense in the second quarter after an interception by junior Rylan Barnes on defense.

Francis finally put the Eagles on the board with a 43-yard touchdown run. The Eagles took a 6-0 lead with just over four minutes remaining.

The Hawks (8-3) drove down the field near the end of the first half. Again, the visitors couldn’t come up with a score. This time, two false start penalties in the final 15 seconds resulted in a scoreless first half and a West Hancock lead at the break.

The second half was more of the same for the West Hancock defense, but the Eagles found their groove offensively.

On his first carry of the night, Walk carried the ball 75 yards for the score, weaving in and out of the HMS defense in the process. That gave the Eagles a 12-0 lead after a failed 2-point conversion.

