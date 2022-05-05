Local roundup: Bishop Heelan wins Le Mars girls golf meet

LE MARS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan girls golf team earned another team win on Thursday, this time at a triangular at Willow Creek that also included Le Mars and West.

The Crusaders won with a team score of 212, ahead of 234 by the Bulldogs and 262 by the Wolverines.

Anna Fenton of Heelan was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 44, followed by a 49 from Le Mars senior Danielle Hurt and a 51 from Crusaders senior Madi Kramer.

Boys soccer

East 1, Spencer 0: East’s David Ochoa scored an early goal that gave the Black Raiders the win.

Eli Hookfin had six saves for the Tigers.

College softball

UM-Duluth 4, Wayne State 3: Wayne State was held without a hit for the first six innings and had just two runners in the first six innings.

Riley Holmberg reached on a one-out UMD fielding error in the top of the first and was then erased on a double play. Senior outfielder Emily Hale reached base with two outs in the sixth inning when hit by a pitch.

In the seventh inning, Holmberg led off the inning with the Wildcats’ first hit of the game, a single to left center field.

Kim Vidlak reached base on a fielding error by the UMD shortstop and Jenna Etmans followed with a double to left field scoring Holmberg with the first WSC run of the game.Paiton Tornberg Paiton Tornberg then singled to right center field scoring Vidlak and Etmans giving the ‘Cats a 3-2 lead.

Duluth’s Sidney Zavoral aced a ball to deep center field in the bottom half of the inning for a double that scored the game-winning runs giving the Bulldogs the dramatic win.

The Wildcats end the season at 15-38.

