LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local roundup: Bishop Heelan wins Le Mars girls golf meet

East defeats West soccer

West's Julian Garcia tries to keep the ball away from East's David Ochoa during Sioux City East vs Sioux City West soccer action on Thursday in Sioux City. 

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

LE MARS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan girls golf team earned another team win on Thursday, this time at a triangular at Willow Creek that also included Le Mars and West.

The Crusaders won with a team score of 212, ahead of 234 by the Bulldogs and 262 by the Wolverines.

Anna Fenton of Heelan was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 44, followed by a 49 from Le Mars senior Danielle Hurt and a 51 from Crusaders senior Madi Kramer.

Boys soccer

East 1, Spencer 0: East’s David Ochoa scored an early goal that gave the Black Raiders the win.

Eli Hookfin had six saves for the Tigers.

College softball

UM-Duluth 4, Wayne State 3: Wayne State was held without a hit for the first six innings and had just two runners in the first six innings.

Riley Holmberg reached on a one-out UMD fielding error in the top of the first and was then erased on a double play. Senior outfielder Emily Hale reached base with two outs in the sixth inning when hit by a pitch.

People are also reading…

In the seventh inning, Holmberg led off the inning with the Wildcats’ first hit of the game, a single to left center field.

Kim Vidlak reached base on a fielding error by the UMD shortstop and Jenna Etmans followed with a double to left field scoring Holmberg with the first WSC run of the game.Paiton Tornberg Paiton Tornberg then singled to right center field scoring Vidlak and Etmans giving the ‘Cats a 3-2 lead.

Duluth’s Sidney Zavoral aced a ball to deep center field in the bottom half of the inning for a double that scored the game-winning runs giving the Bulldogs the dramatic win.

The Wildcats end the season at 15-38.

