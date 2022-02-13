Local roundup: Sioux City Metros lose in overtime to Des Moines Oak Leafs

SIOUX CITY — The Des Moines Oak Leafs scored an unassisted penalty shot at the 98-second mark of the overtime period Sunday to beat the Sioux City Metros 3-2 at IBP Ice Center.

Nathan Solma opened up the scoring 26 seconds into the game. Brenden Lynch and Karson Fitch had the assists on the opening goal.

Chase Mann scored the Metros’ second goal at the 10:10 mark. Solma and Lynch had assists on the goal.

The Metros outshot 26-25 on Sunday. Lochlin Jackson had 22 saves.

Carson Clemmensen scored the game-winner in OT.

Saturday’s girls basketball

West 57, Worthington 54: West High School sophomore Kiah Davis led the Wolverines on Saturday with 20 points, as the Wolverines beat Worthington 57-54 at West High.

Worthington led 27-25 at the half., and even led 45-40 at the end of the third quarter.

The Wolverines outscored their opponent 17-9 in the final eight minutes.

Gabby Wagner also scored 13 points.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Greene County 13: The Warriors led 48-2 at the half of a 3A-7 playoff meeting.

Emma Salker led the Warriors with 17 points. Maddie Hinkel had nine points and six rebounds.

Cherokee 81, MOC-Floyd Valley 42: The Braves jumped out to a 24-6 lead in the Class 3A-8 quarterfinal playoff game.

H-M-S 49, Alta-Aurelia 47: The Hawks moved on in the Class 2A-8 region with the close win over the Warriors.

The Hawks outscored the Warriors 31-23 in the second half.

Lydia Harders led the Hawks with 26 points, as she was 9-for-18 from the floor.

Nora Peterson led the Warriors with 13 points.

Western Christian 73, Lawton-Bronson 57: The Wolfpack moved on in the 2A-1 first round.

Lydia Van Kley led the Wolfpack with 21 points, as the senior made four 3-pointers.

Stella Winterfield scored 18 points.

Sioux Center 73, OABCIG 36: The Warriors scored 44 second-half points on Saturday night.

Krista Sibenaller led the Falcons with 13 points.

Spirit Lake 60, Okoboji 52: The Indians move on to the 3A-1 semifinals.

The game was tied at 24-24 at the half.

Molly Van Dyke led the Indians with 16 points, while Brooke Smith hit two 3s in a 12-point game.

Unity Christian 74, Southeast Valley 25: The Knights advanced in the Class 3A playoffs by jumping out to a 57-13 lead.

Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 23 points and five rebounds. Tyra Schuiteman scored 15 points and she also had five rebounds.

West Lyon 61, Sheldon 37: The Wildcats moved to 21-1 with the lass 3A regional win.

They led 31-17 at the half.

Rock Valley 35, West Sioux 34: The Rockets won on the road in their Class 2A-1 first round game against the Falcons.

Kavri Van Kekerix led the Rockets with nine points.

Molly Hulshof scored 13 for the Falcons while Mia Danielson had 10.

