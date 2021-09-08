METRO PREP ROUNDUP: Class 3A top-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball sweeps North

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball team continued its hot streak to the season with a three-set sweep over North on Tuesday.
The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, swept the Stars by set scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-17.
SB-L had two hitters who had double-digit kills. Alexa Trover led SB-L with 15 kills while Emma Salker had 13.
Maddie Hinkel led the Warriors with 46 assists. The Warriors had 50 as a team.
Salker also had two service aces.
Alivia Wolf had a team-high 13 digs.
“I feel like we came out and played a complete game,” SB-L coach Renee Winkel said. “We played strong, even through some long rallies.”
Maddie Craighead led the Stars with six kills.
Ashlyn Strohbeen and Madalyn Welp both had four kills.
Avery Beller had 20 assists.
Bishop Heelan 3, West 0: The Crusaders swept the Wolverines at O’Gorman Fieldhouse by set scores of 25-13, 25-15, 25-17.
Crusaders freshman Maliyah Hacker recorded a team-high nine kills. Lauren LaFleur had six while Grace Nelson tallied four kills.
Joslyn Verzal led the Crusaders in both digs (12) and aces with three.
East 3, South Sioux 0: The Black Raiders swept the Cardinals 25-10, 25-5 and 25-15.
Alex Radcliffe led the Black Raiders with 13 kills while Lucy Mehlhaff had four.
Mehlhaff also had 20 assists, 15 digs and three aces.
Megan Callahan had 32 digs.
Dakota Valley 3, Beresford 0: The Panthers swept the Watchdogs by set scores of 25-12, 25-8, 25-6 on Tuesday in North Sioux City.
Jorja VanDenHul led the Panthers with 10 kills, while Madeline Stout recorded eight kills.
Sophie Tuttle and Tori Schultz both had six kills.
Logan Miller had 31 assists.
Sam Archer had a team-high 13 digs.
Cross country
Downs wins Meyer Invite: East senior Kaia Downs won the meet in Brunsville with a time of 18 minutes, 55 seconds. She wanted to get under 19 minutes on the 5,000-meter course, and she did so.
Downs won the race by 65 seconds, as MOC-Floyd Valley’s Emily Haverdink crossed the finish line in exactly 20 minutes.
North’s leading runner was Elizabeth Jordan, and the Stars junior was fourth in 20:15.
Heelan ran at the meet, too, and its top runner was Maddie Demke in fifth (20:19). Brooklyn Stanley was sixth in 20:48. The Crusaders girls won the meet with 49 points, having all five scorers in the Top 23.
Sophia Karras led SB-L with a 10th-place finish in 21:08.
North nearly runs a perfect meet: The Stars nearly had all five runners finish in the Top 5 on Tuesday in Brunsville, but they settled for a Top 6 result.
Natnael Kifle led the pack with a win in 15:51. The Stars packed together during the first mile, and Kifle pulled away during the second half of the race.
Senior Will Lohr was second in 16:03.
Yemane Kifle, Gabe Nash and Beshanena Gutema were the next three Stars who finished.
The Stars recorded 16 points to win the meet.
MOC-FV senior Sam May broke up the perfect meet.
In other metro highlights, East’s Ryan Campbell finished seventh with a time of 17:20.
Carlos Rodriguez placed 20th in 18:23 for SB-L.
Alex Wilford led Siouxland Christian in 31st in 18:54.
Roberto Rundquist led the Crusaders with a 34th-place finish, as he finished in 19:05.
Jose Lopez led West in 70th place overall with a time of 21:45.
