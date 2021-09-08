METRO PREP ROUNDUP: Class 3A top-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball sweeps North

North’s leading runner was Elizabeth Jordan, and the Stars junior was fourth in 20:15.

Heelan ran at the meet, too, and its top runner was Maddie Demke in fifth (20:19). Brooklyn Stanley was sixth in 20:48. The Crusaders girls won the meet with 49 points, having all five scorers in the Top 23.

Sophia Karras led SB-L with a 10th-place finish in 21:08.

North nearly runs a perfect meet: The Stars nearly had all five runners finish in the Top 5 on Tuesday in Brunsville, but they settled for a Top 6 result.

Natnael Kifle led the pack with a win in 15:51. The Stars packed together during the first mile, and Kifle pulled away during the second half of the race.

Senior Will Lohr was second in 16:03.

Yemane Kifle, Gabe Nash and Beshanena Gutema were the next three Stars who finished.

The Stars recorded 16 points to win the meet.

MOC-FV senior Sam May broke up the perfect meet.

In other metro highlights, East’s Ryan Campbell finished seventh with a time of 17:20.

Carlos Rodriguez placed 20th in 18:23 for SB-L.