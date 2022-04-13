PREP GIRLS ROUNDUP: Jada Newberg scores twice for Bishop Heelan girls soccer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Bishop Heelan junior Jada Newberg scored two goals on Tuesday, as the Crusaders defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson 6-1.

The Crusaders (2-2) handed the Yellowjackets their first loss of the season.

Kiki Demke, Gracie Rooney and Trelyn White also scored for Heelan.

White, Rooney and Newberg also had assists.

The Crusaders took 13 shots on goal.

Lauren LaFleur had four saves in goal for Heelan.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 6, North 0: The Stars were limited to just one shot in the loss on the road on Tuesday.

Lincoln goalie Shelby Lee made that save.

The Stars are now 3-2.

Le Mars 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: The Bulldogs scored both their goals in the first half, moving their record to 3-1.

The Warriors fell to 0-5-1.

MOC-Floyd Valley 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: Dutch freshman Aubrey DeShaw scored both goals in the match, leading the Dutch to their first win of the season.

Amanda Hulstein had three saves for the Dutch.

West Sioux 3, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 1: All four goals were scored in the second half.

Wendy Ramirez and Amya Topete scored for the Falcons. The Falcons took 18 shots on goal.

SSO senior Kenzie Beyer had 15 saves while West Sioux goalie Shauna Salker had nine saves.

Hannah Van Maaren scored the Orabs’ goal.

Girls tennis

North 5, Heelan 3: The Stars scored four of the six singles’ matches to clinch the win.

The four Stars players who won their 1-on-1 matches were Grace Hodge, Madalyn Welp, Sophie Langin and Ella Conley.

Heelan’s Lawren Volz and Ellen Halbur won in the Nos. 5 and 6 flights.

In doubles’ play, Molly McCarthy and Anna McCarthy of Heelan won the No. 1 doubles flight while Julie Verzal and Anna Erickson won in the No. 3 doubles match.

Girls golf

Le Mars 218. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 223: The Bulldogs edged the Warriors by five strokes Tuesday at Willow Creek.

Danielle Hurt was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 43.

Kelsey Feuerheim had the Bulldogs’ second-lowest score at 56.

Newell-Fonda 200, Ridge View 235: Mustangs junior Alexis Barber had the dual medalist score of 43 through nine holes.

Emma Vohs of Ridge View was second at 51.

Hinton 217, Unity Christian 231: The Blackhawks picked up their fourth win of the season.

Hailey Rosenbaum led the Blackhawks with a nine-hole score of 51 at Landsmeer Golf Club, and she edged Knights sophomore Brielle Reitsma by one stroke.

Addison Kovarna was third at 54.

Spencer 209, Spirit Lake 220: Tigers junior Maureen McDermott won the dual with a nine-hole score of 43, while Indians junior Olivia Vogel was second at 49.

The Tigers are 2-2 while Spirit Lake is now 2-1.

