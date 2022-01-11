PREP ROUNDUP: Bella Badar helps lead Hinton girls basketball to win

HINTON, Iowa — The Hinton High School girls basketball team beat Kingsley-Pierson on Monday night, 66-46.

The Blackhawks (10-2) held the Panthers to just two points during the fourth quarter and 18 total in the second half.

Bella Badar led the Blackhawks with 20 points while Anna Coffee scored 12 and Natalee Junck with 10.

Hinton’s defense limited the Panthers to 39 percent shooting on the night. MaKenna Bowman and McKenzie Goodwin each scored 13 points for K-P.

Goodwin, a senior, also had 10 rebounds.

Central Lyon 77, Adrian/Ellsworth 28: The Lions, ranked third in Class 2A, led 55-14 at the half.

Kaylee Davis and Desta Hoogendoorn each scored 15 points for Central Lyon. They shot a combined 10-for-20.

Davis made two 3-pointers.

Hoogendoorn had seven rebounds.

The Lions were 28-for-56 from the floor, including making six 3s.

Homer 51, River Valley 36: Wolverines freshman Jacy Jacobson scored a team-high 12 points in the loss. She made a 3-pointer.

Maddie Thomas scored 10 points.

Homer is 2-0 against Iowa teams this season. Homer led 23-16 at the half.

West Monona 59, Cherokee 53: The Spartans limited the Braves to 18 second-half points to move to 10-1 on the season.

Molly Pitts led the Braves with 14 points.

Boys basketball

Hinton 59, Kingsley-Pierson 52: The Blackhawks picked up their eighth win thanks to a 25-point game from Caleb Holmes. Holmes was 9 of 20 from the floor.

Carson Pierce also scored 12 points, and all of his made shots came from 3-point range.

Caden Winters had a team-high 10 rebounds for Hinton. Four of those came on the offensive end.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 55, Sheldon 51: Sheldon led 23-22 at the half, but the Hawks outscored the Orabs 33-28 throughout the second half.

Hawks junior Lance Berends had a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Kooper Ebel and Travis Kamradt each had 16 points. Kamradt was 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Newell-Fonda 71, Spirit Lake 56: The Mustangs made nine 3s on Monday night in the win.

Carter Sievers made four of those 3s, leading to a game-high 24 points. Overall, Sievers made 9 of 12 shots.

Mason Dicks made three 3s, and he had 13 points. Jaron Vanderhoff scored 11.

Trey Jungers had six assists.

Cherokee 67, West Monona 50: The Braves outscored the Spartans 34-24 throughout the second half on Monday.

Wil Lugar led the Braves with 21 points, and he made nine shots. Levi Pingel scored 13 while Joe Benson had 12.

Prep boys swimming

Sioux City 121, Spencer 46: The Spartans won most of the events in Spencer on Monday night.

Kellen Dean broke the Spencer pool record in the 500-yard freestyle race. The old school record in that race was 5 minutes, 15 seconds in 2009 from Tyler Brigham. Dean’s time on Monday was 5:10.36.

Reid Tigges won two events for the Tigers, as he won the 50 freestyle (22.02) and the 100 freestyle (49.96).

