PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan baseball sweeps West in Thursday doubleheader

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team held the West Wolverines to one run Thursday in a doubleheader at West High School.

The Crusaders won Game 1, 7-1, while they shut out the Wolverines 9-0 in the second contest.

The doubleheader was played early in the afternoon due to the umpire shortage.

In Game 1, the Crusaders scored four in the first inning.

Brett Sitzmann started the scoring with an RBI single. Shane Sanderson scored on a wild pitch and Ian Gill scored on a passed ball.

Jackson Freebern also had an RBI single in the same at-bat where Gill scored.

Sitzmann had a two-run double in the seventh.

Kaleb Gengler got the win, and he struck out seven Wolverines hitters.

Drew Benson had two hits for West.

Sitzmann then took the mound for Game 2, and he shut out West. The future Briar Cliff baseball player held West to five hits. He also struck out three men.

The Crusaders gave Sitzmann some run support late in the game with two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.