PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan baseball sweeps West in Thursday doubleheader

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team held the West Wolverines to one run Thursday in a doubleheader at West High School.
The Crusaders won Game 1, 7-1, while they shut out the Wolverines 9-0 in the second contest.
The doubleheader was played early in the afternoon due to the umpire shortage.
In Game 1, the Crusaders scored four in the first inning.
Brett Sitzmann started the scoring with an RBI single. Shane Sanderson scored on a wild pitch and Ian Gill scored on a passed ball.
Jackson Freebern also had an RBI single in the same at-bat where Gill scored.
Sitzmann had a two-run double in the seventh.
Kaleb Gengler got the win, and he struck out seven Wolverines hitters.
Drew Benson had two hits for West.
Sitzmann then took the mound for Game 2, and he shut out West. The future Briar Cliff baseball player held West to five hits. He also struck out three men.
The Crusaders gave Sitzmann some run support late in the game with two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Gill had an RBI triple in that seventh inning.
Softball
Late Wednesday
SIOUX CENTER 7, OKOBOJI 1: The Sioux Center High School softball team hit two triples Wednesday en route to beating Okoboji, 7-1.
The Warriors, ranked 10th in Class 3A, got triples from Tatum Schmalbeck and Willow Bleeker.
Bleeker was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Makenna Walhof also drove in two runs.
Schmalbeck held the Pioneers to two hits and one run. She also recorded nine strikeouts.
Elli Hanson and Ava Packebush had those two Pioneer hits.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 16, MVAOCOU 5 (5): Lindsie Graff had three extra-base hits in the win on Wednesday. She had two doubles and a home run.
Maddie Schultz hit a three-run shot in the win as well.
Freshman Madi Lloyd had five RBIs, including a grand slam.
Sydney Fickbohm recorded five strikeouts and held the Rams to four hits.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 12, LAWTON-BRONSON 0 (4): Panthers pitcher Hannah Koch held the Eagles to three hits.
Anna Bubke had a double and two RBIs. Delaney Iseminger also knocked in two runs.
Rachel Vos and Avery Schrader had two hits.
RIVER VALLEY 2, WESTWOOD 1: The Wolverines scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on Wednesday.
Katrina Todd had two hits, including a double.
Klaudia Pry had six strikeouts.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 9, MMCRU 1: The Westerners scored five runs in the seventh inning on Wednesday.
Taryn Wilken had four RBIs.
Hailey Wilken was 3-for-4 with a double.
HINTON 12, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 5: The game was tied 5-5 entering the seventh inning, but Hinton scored seven to get the win on Wednesday.
Madison Goosmann was 2-for-3 with a home run.
Emily Small had seven strikeouts.