PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan boys golf edges North at Sun Valley

The Falcons, meanwhile, beat the Hawks in a two-set, 21-10, 21-17 match. In the Falcons’ third match, the Westerners won 21-12, 22-20.

Other scores

OABCIG 3, Alta-Aurelia 2: The Falcons opened the season by earning a close five-set win over the Warriors.

The Falcons won the first two sets 25-23 and 28-26, then the Warriors tied the match by winning the next two frames, 25-23 and 25-21.

The Falcons won the fifth set, 15-12.

OABCIG senior Riley Schiernbeck led the attack with 16 kills while junior Rylee Krayenhagen had 11.

Sophia Vetri had a team-high 25 assists.

Defensively, Gwen Jacobson had 15 digs while senior Kya Ladwig had 13. Abby Winterrowd had 12.

The Falcons collected 10 aces, led by three from Haley Harms.

Meanwhile, the Warriors had three hitters with double-digit kills. Senior Jenna Nielsen led with 19 kills, while classmate Shea Lockin had 16. Allison Watts, a sophomore, recorded 12 kills.

Chloe Elston had 51 assists, and that already puts her fourth in the state database.

Maggie Bloom had 21 digs.