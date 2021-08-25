PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan boys golf edges North at Sun Valley

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team won a dual against North on Tuesday at Sun Valley Golf Course, winning by a score of 302-316.
Both teams had a player — Heelan’s Brayden Michalak and North’s Will Mogensen — who shot a 74.
Mogensen had the stronger back-nine score, as he shot a 33 as opposed to Michalak’s 38 split.
Heelan’s next three scorers all shot 76. Pierce Conley, Shane Sanderson and Brady Schultz each got that 76.
Sanderson had the lowest back-nine score at 36.
Mason Streeter shot a 78 while Collin Koob rounded out the Heelan lineup with an 80.
Blake Maas was second among the Stars roster with a 79, and Caleb Cross finished one stroke behind Maas.
Jack Brower had an 83 while Nathan Basye shot a 93.
Volleyball
West Lyon wins thrice
West Lyon held its early-season tournament on Tuesday, and it held serve on its home court, winning all three matches.
First, the Wildcats defeated Akron-Westfield 21-15, 21-13. Then, they beat West Sioux 21-9, 21-8.
In its third match of the night, the Wildcats won 21-5, 21-10 over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.
The Falcons, meanwhile, beat the Hawks in a two-set, 21-10, 21-17 match. In the Falcons’ third match, the Westerners won 21-12, 22-20.
Other scores
OABCIG 3, Alta-Aurelia 2: The Falcons opened the season by earning a close five-set win over the Warriors.
The Falcons won the first two sets 25-23 and 28-26, then the Warriors tied the match by winning the next two frames, 25-23 and 25-21.
The Falcons won the fifth set, 15-12.
OABCIG senior Riley Schiernbeck led the attack with 16 kills while junior Rylee Krayenhagen had 11.
Sophia Vetri had a team-high 25 assists.
Defensively, Gwen Jacobson had 15 digs while senior Kya Ladwig had 13. Abby Winterrowd had 12.
The Falcons collected 10 aces, led by three from Haley Harms.
Meanwhile, the Warriors had three hitters with double-digit kills. Senior Jenna Nielsen led with 19 kills, while classmate Shea Lockin had 16. Allison Watts, a sophomore, recorded 12 kills.
Chloe Elston had 51 assists, and that already puts her fourth in the state database.
Maggie Bloom had 21 digs.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 3, Sioux Central 0: The Rebels dropped their season opener to the Midgets by set scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-23 on Tuesday, even though they had just one less kill than E-LC.
Rebels junior Berkley Johannsen led the Rebels with six hills, while Morgan Christian and Halle Laursen both had three.
Bradi Krager had a team-high eight assists.
Alyse Terrell led the defense with 10 digs, while Krager had nine. Berkeley Johannsen had two of the five total blocks for Sioux Central.
Diana Gomez had two aces.