PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan freshman Natalie Patee sets state swimming standard

WEST DES MOINES — Bishop Heelan High School freshman Natalie Patee set a state-qualifying time in the swimming pool on Saturday at the Tiger Tankers meet hosted by West Des Moines Valley.

Patee set the state-qualifying time by winning the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 16.13 seconds. Her fastest 50-yard split was her first in 28.23 seconds.

The Sioux City co-op team placed fifth with 212 points at the meet. The team had two other Top 3 finishes and both were relays.

Sioux City’ 200 freestyle relay team placed third in 1:43.35. The four swimmers in that were Brigid McGowan, Patee, Grace Aesoph and Addison Oelke. All four swimmers are freshman or sophomores.

Olivia Delarosa then joined Patee, Aesoph and Oelke to place third in the 400 free relay in 3:47.87.

Waukee won the meet with 476 points.

Prep volleyball

East 2, Sheldon 0: The Black Raiders swept the Orabs 21-18, 21-18 at its home tournament on Saturday.

Bishop Heelan 2, East 1: The Crusaders won the match by set scores of 21-17, 18-21 and 15-11.

North 2, East 0: The Stars swept the Black Raiders by set scores of 21-14, 21-18.

East 2, Lewis Central 0: The Black Raiders earned a three-set win over the Titans, 21-16, 19-21, 15-3.

Alta-Aurelia 2, GTRA 0: The Warriors swept the Titans in their home tournament by set scores 21-12, 21-16.

Allison Watts led Alta-Aurelia with five kills, while Chloe Elston had 16 assists.

Raelee Page had four ace serves.

Remsen St. Mary’s 2, Storm Lake 0: The Hawks swept the Tornadoes in the Alta-Aurelia tournament by set scores of 21-13, 21-19.

Claire Schroeder led the Hawks with six kills.

Mya Bunkers had eight assists.

Remsen St. Mary’s 2, Alta-Aurelia 1: The Hawks won the first set 21-13 and then the third set 15-12.

Whitney Jensen led RSM with eight kills, while Mya Bunkers had 15 assists.

Breyer Anderson also had eight kills for the Warriors.