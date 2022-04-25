PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan girls golf edges Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls golf team edged host Sergeant Bluff by three strokes on Monday in a triangular at Green Valley Golf Course.

The Crusaders had a team score of 206, while the Warriors had 209. Council Bluffs Jefferson also reported a score of 295.

Anna Fenton led the Chargers with a nine-hole score of 46, followed by Madi Cramer’s score of 47.

Madison Hilts led the Warriors with 47, while Cora Eckhoff recorded a 48.

Western Christian 219, Storm Lake 246: The Wolfpack picked up their first win of the season.

Kiah Van Der Brink and Reagan Roetman — both freshmen — each carded a 53.

Girls tennis

East 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4: The Black Raiders and Warriors played a close match that came down to the No. 1 doubles match on Monday.

That deciding match was won by Ivy Mehlhaff and Lucy Mehlhaff, as those two teamed up to beat Sophia Guntren and Madison Wilcoxon 8-5. That match was the last one to finish.

The Black Raiders and Warriors split the six singles matches.

Black Raiders sophomore Ivy Mehlhaff beat Guntren 8-4 in the No. 1 singles flight.

East’s Faith TenHulzen got a 8-3 win over Wilcoxon in the No. 2 singles match.

Lucy Mehlhaff played the No. 3 singles match, and beat SB-L’s Olivia DeLaRosa 8-1.

Olivia Wagner, Brooke Wadsworth and Peyton Pruehs each won singles match Nos. 4 through 6.

Track assignments released

The Drake Relays are this week, but on Monday, area track and field teams found out where they’ll be competing at state qualifying meets next month.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released those assignments for meets to be held statewide on May 12, weather permitting.

Here’s a look at those assignments, starting with Class 1A.

Class 1A

Audubon meet: There are three schools — Alta-Aurelia, Newell-Fonda and Storm Lake St. Mary’s — that will be participating here.

Lawton-Bronson meet: The Eagles will host 14 area schools on their home oval. Those schools include Akron-Westfield, Gehlen Catholic, George-Little Rock, Harris-Lake Park boys, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, MMCRU, River Valley, Siouxland Christian, South O’Brien, Remsen St. Mary’s, Trinity Christian, Westwood and Whiting.

Class 2A

Cherokee meet: The Braves will also host a slew of area teams. Those teams are Central Lyon, Cherokee, Okoboji, Sheldon, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Spirit Lake boys, Unity Christian, West Lyon, West Sioux and Western Christian.

Ridge View meet: The Raptors will host the following area schools in Holstein: East Sac, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, MVAOCOU, OABCIG, Ridge View, Sioux Central and West Monona.

Class 3A

Denison meet: Denison-Schleswig and Storm Lake are the only two area teams that will be competing at this state-qualifying event. The other schools are Atlantic, Carroll, Creston, Glenwood, Harlan and Lewis Central.

Le Mars meet: The Bulldogs get to host a state-qualifier, and they’ll host an all-Siouxland group of teams. Those teams are Bishop Heelan, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Le Mars, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Spencer and the Spirit Lake Park co-op girls team.

Fort Dodge: All three city schools — North, East and West — will travel to the Webster County seat to compete against Ames, Ankeny Centennial, the Dodgers, Mason City and Southeast Polk.

Boys golf postseason assignments

The IHSAA also on Monday released the sectional and district assignments for the golf postseason.

Sectional meets are scheduled for May 11 (unless otherwise noted) while district meets are May 16.

Class 3A

MOC-Floyd Valley: The Dutch will host their sectional meet at Landsmeer Golf Club, and they’ll host Algona, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Humboldt, Sioux Center, Spencer, Storm Lake and Webster City. First tee is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs will host this meet at Majestic Hills, and they’ll welcome Atlantic, Carroll, Glenwood, Greene County, Harlan, Lewis Central and Perry.

Teams and individuals who move on from these two sectionals will advance to the Spencer-hosted district meet on May 16.

Boyden-Hull meet: The meet will be at Rolling Hills at 10 a.m. on May 11. The Comets will host Central Lyon, Rock Valley, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Spirit Lake, West Lyon, West Sioux and Western Christian.

Mapleton meet: MVAOCOU will host this section meet at Willow Vale in Mapleton. Joining the Rams will be Alta-Aurelia, Cherokee, Hinton, OABCIG, Ridge View, Sheldon and Unity Christian.

West Monona meet: The Spartans are the only Siouxland team in this sectional meet.

Teams and individuals who move on from these three sectionals will advance to the Shenandoah-hosted district meet on May 16.

Okoboji meet: Emerald Hills Golf Course will host the Pioneers, as well as Sioux Central and East Sac.

Class 1A

South O’Brien sectional: This sectional meet at Primghar Golf Course will host George-Little Rock, Harris-Lake Park, H-M-S, South O’Brien and Trinity Christian. Those who will advance get to go to districts hosted by Algona Bishop Garrigan.

Kingsley-Pierson sectional: The Panthers will use Brookside Golf Course to host Lawton-Bronson, Siouxland Christian, Westwood and Woodbury Central.

Newell-Fonda sectional: The Mustangs will use Newell Muni Golf Course to host Akron-Westfield, Gehlen Catholic, MMCRU, River Valley, Remsen St. Mary’s and Storm Lake St. Mary’s.

Those who get to advance from the K-P and N-F sectionals will move onto districts in Denison.

