PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan girls golf wins Le Mars Invitational

LE MARS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School girls golf team won the Le Mars Invitational on Friday at Willow Creek Golf Course, turning in a team score of 211.

The Crusaders had five golfers who shot a nine-hole score under 60. Anna Fenton placed second with a 48, while Madi Cramer had 52, Laynee Lehmann 55, Alyssa Schorg 56 and Ryelle Stanek with 59.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second with 214 while Le Mars placed third at 217. East and North tied for fourth at 228, and Gehlen Catholic placed sixth at 230.

Denison-Schleswig placed seventh at 233, Cherokee eighth (236), Sioux Central ninth (255), Western Christian 10th at 260 and West was 12th at 271.

Le Mars’ Dani Hurt was the medalist, as she turned in a score of 47.

Sioux Central’s Kendra Casey was third at 49, while two Warriors — Madison Hilts and Cora Eckhoff — both shot 50.

Isabella Boyle led East with a 52. Sydnee Wynn led the Stars with a 51, and Brianna DelaGarza had the Wolverines' lowest score of 56.

North boys soccer 2, Storm Lake 1: The Stars earned a win during their home weekend tournament against the Tornadoes.

Ahmed Yusuf scored in the 37th minute, while Kadin Schager scored the Stars’ second goal in the 56th minute.

The Stars took seven shots and five were on goal.

Thursday's results

Girls soccer

East 11, Spirit Lake 1: The East High School girls soccer team scored eight goals in the first half on Thursday to beat Spirit Lake 11-1.

The Black Raiders improved their record to 3-1.

Dani Christoffels scored the Indians’ lone goal.

Western Christian 10, West Sioux 0: Three different Wolfpack — Sierra Nielsen, Ellie Dokter and Cambrie Krikke — each scored twice in the win.

Nielsen and Shayla VanBeek each had assists.

The Wolfpack took 23 total shots.

Sheldon/South O’Brien 6, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1: Orabs junior Hannah Van Maaren scored four goals on Thursday.

Madi Meyer had an assist, while goalkeeper Ashley Schmidt had 10 saves against the Nighthawks.

Sioux Center 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 1: The Dutch led 1-0 at the half, but the Warriors scored three straight goals during the second half.

Taya Gesink, Shantel Alvarez and Trinay Garcia scored those goals for Sioux Center.

Julie Plender scored the Dutch’s goal.

Girls tennis

East 6, Denison-Schleswig 3: The Black Raiders scored four of the six singles matches on Thursday at home.

The Black Raiders’ Top 3 players in singles match — Ivy Mehlhaff, Faith Tenhulzen and Lucy Mehlhaff — won their matches by scores of 8-1, 8-4 and 8-1.

Taryn Dobbs also won in the No. 5 singles flight, 8-2, over Lynnae Johnson.

Kiana Schulz and Zoey Beery won in singles play for the Monarchs.

Boys soccer

North 3, Glenwood 2: The Stars scored in overtime to get the win on Thursday night over the Rams. Michael Avery had the golden goal.

East 2, Spirit Lake 1: Diego Alferez and Jacob Schroeder scored goals for the Black Raiders on Thursday, moving their record to 5-3.

David Ochoa had assists on both goals.

Yoseth Valiente had three saves.

Western Christian 6, West Sioux 0: Eli Van Essen scored two goals for the Wolfpack, which moved to 5-0.

The Wolfpack scored thrice in each half.

J.D. Petitt had three saves in the shutout.

Sioux Center 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: The Warriors scored in each half. Isaiah Else and Oscar Marquez had goals.

Logan Foltz had two saves in the shutout.

Dutch senior Brandon Keunen had 10 saves in goal.

Bishop Heelan 1, Denison-Schleswig 0: Sergio Mijangos scored off a corner kick in the first half, and the Crusaders earned their third win of the season on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Bishop Heelan 7, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2: The Crusaders won five of the six singles matches.

SB-L’s Zay Ellington broke the Crusaders’ winning streak with a win in the sixth singles flight.

Jacob Liewer, Luka Ernesti, Jason Breen, Carter Kuehl and Nathan Lawler won for Heelan.

Spencer 9, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0: The Tigers won all nine matches, with most of them by six or more points.

The closest singles match was in the No. 1 flight, as Charlie Steele defeated Grant Love 10-7.

