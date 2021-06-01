PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan girls soccer advances to regional final

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team advanced to the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union regional final Tuesday with a 3-0 win over MOC-Floyd Valley.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half, thanks to goals from Jada Newberg and Brooklyn Stanley.

Lauryn Peck had a goal in the second half.

Newberg also had an assist, as did Mia Conley.

The Crusaders took 27 shots, with 18 of them being on goal.

MaryKate Fitzsimmons had one save, as the Dutch had just one shot.

Baseball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-2, Bishop Heelan 4-8: Brody Blake got the win for the Warriors in Game 1. He struck out three in five innings, while Blake allowed four runs on five hits.

Blake, along with closer Bryce Click, held Heelan to three total hits, all singles.

Aidan Sieperda was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Drake Van Meter also had an RBI single.