Prep Roundup: Bishop Heelan girls soccer eliminate Sergeant Bluff-Luton from playoffs

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan had eight different goal scorers in a 10-0 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a 1A region 1 soccer match Wednesday night.

Trelyn White and Mia Conley scored two goals each. Maddie Gengler, Ashley Nuno, Gracie Rooney, Brooklyn Stanley, Lauryn Peck and Jada Newberg each scored a goal.

Bishop Heelan will host West Sioux in the next round of the 1A playoffs Tuesday night.

West Sioux 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 1: MOC-Floyd Valley’s Aubrey DeShaw scored a goal, but it wasn’t enough to beat West Sioux Wednesday night in a 1A region 1 soccer match.

Julie Plender recorded the assist on the DeShaw goal. Amanda Hulstein recorded 15 saves for the Dutchmen.

Sioux Center 1, Unity Christian 0: Trinay Garcia scored the lone goal for Sioux Center in a 1A regional playoff win over Unity Christian Wednesday.

With the win, Sioux Center faces Western Christian in the next round of the Class 1A regional playoffs Tuesday.

Regional girls golf

2A Regional at Clarion: The Okoboji girls golf team took fourth at a 2A regional golf meet in Clarion Wednesday.

Okoboji tallied a 412 team score to finish in fourth place. Zoey Stecker was Okoboji’s top golfer on the day, recording a one round score of 96. Morgan Elwood was second on the team at 100 and Grace Booth was third at 107.

Sumner-Fredericksburg won the meet at 372. Their top three golfers were Chloe Bolte (74), Morgan Brandt (92) and Katie Reno (97).

Dike-New Hartford took second place at the meet, tallying a 378. Dike-New Hartford top three golfers were Jillian Beuter (87), Anna Syharath (88) and Maryn Bixby (98).

Columbus Catholic’s Molly Fereday was the top scorer on a non-state qualifying team, shooting a 78 on the day. Sioux Central’s Kendra Casey shot an 85 to take third place overall, behind Bolte and Fereday.

Prep baseball

Akron-Westfield 8, Unity Christian 6: Akron-Westfield improves to 3-0 on the season with an 8-6 win over Unity Christian Wednesday night.

The Westerners had four players with multi-hit games. Aric Allard, Carter Wilken, Jack Terpstra and Kasey Nielsen recorded two hits each. Wilken drove in two runs. Raiden Ericson tallied four strikeouts over four-and-a-third innings.

Graden Van Essen drove in three runs and recorded a double for Unity Christian. Dylan Bosma, Braedan Bosma and Connor Weida also doubled for the Knights. Jaco Van Donge pitched three innings and Braedan Bosa four innings.

Remsen St. Mary’s 10, Newell-Fonda 0: A 10 strikeout day for Carter Schorg led Remsen St. Mary’s to a 10-0 win over Newell-Fonda Wednesday.

Schorg pitched five innings, giving up two hits, one walk and striking out 10. He added two hits at the plate. Cael Ortmann tallied two hits and two RBI for the Hawks. Collin Homan added two hits himself.

Ryan Greenfield and Mason Dicks recorded base hits for Newell-Fonda. The Mustangs used four pitchers in the game. Dicks struck out three over two innings of work on the mound.

Remsen St. Mary’s faces Webster City and Bishop Garrigan at Bishop Garrigan Saturday. Newell-Fonda is at Hinton Friday.

Storm Lake 6, Denison-Schleswig 2: Storm Lake’s Jake Eddie recorded 11 strikeouts to lead Storm Lake to a 6-2 win over Denison-Schleswig Wednesday night.

Sam Dvergsten, Aiden Phillips and Austin Gaffney tallied two hits apiece for Storm Lake. Edgar Barriero, Carson Lullmann and Eddie added base hits.

Jake Fink, Trey Brotherton and Devin Fink tallied base hits for the Monarchs. Jake Fink pitched four innings, striking out three.

Denison-Schleswig hosts Sioux City North Friday night. Storm Lake hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday.

Estherville Lincoln Central 14, Central Lyon 2: Estherville Lincoln Central improved to 2-0 with a 14-2 win over Central Lyon Wednesday night.

JJ VanderZee and Sam Christensen each hit doubles for the Lions. Matthew Dieren pitched two and two-thirds innings with VanderZee recording the final seven outs on the mound.

Central Lyon is at MOC-Floyd Valley Tuesday.

