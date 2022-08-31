PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan leads local teams at Fort Dodge Invite

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team led all local squads Tuesday at the Fort Dodge Invitational.

The Crusaders were eighth with a team score of 319. The Top 4 golfers were Jack White with an 18-hole score of 77, Pierce Conley (80), while Shane Sanderson and Mason Streeter had an 81.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a team score of 325. Blake Harsma led the Warriors with a 77, tying with White for 10th place.

North had a team score of 350. Brian Maas was tied for 21st with an 80.

Le Mars junior Dylan Susemihl was eighth with a 76.

Indianola junior William Nelson, Waukee Northwest senior Colby Carlson and sophomore Remick Eifers each were atop the leaderboard iwth a 73.

Cross country

Logan-Magnolia boys meet: Denison-Schleswig sophomore Richard Gonzalez was third with a time of 15 minutes, 40 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

Flores Leo was fifth overall, as the Monarchs senior ran it in 16:12.85.

MVAOCOU sophomore Hamann Kael was sixth in 16:31. Charlie Forbes was 11th in 16:52.

The Monarchs placed second as a team with 65 points, four behind IKM-Manning.

The Rams were fourth with 75 points.

Logan-Magnolia girls meet: Monarchs sophomore Lola Mendlik was third overall in 18:55.

Rams junior Jasmine Schaffer was 28th in 21:45.

The Monarchs were third in 85 points, while the Rams did not field a complete team for a team score.