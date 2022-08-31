 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan leads local teams at Fort Dodge Invite

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team led all local squads Tuesday at the Fort Dodge Invitational. 

The Crusaders were eighth with a team score of 319. The Top 4 golfers were Jack White with an 18-hole score of 77, Pierce Conley (80), while Shane Sanderson and Mason Streeter had an 81. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a team score of 325. Blake Harsma led the Warriors with a 77, tying with White for 10th place. 

North had a team score of 350. Brian Maas was tied for 21st with an 80. 

Le Mars junior Dylan Susemihl was eighth with a 76. 

Indianola junior William Nelson, Waukee Northwest senior Colby Carlson and sophomore Remick Eifers each were atop the leaderboard iwth a 73. 

Cross country 

Logan-Magnolia boys meet: Denison-Schleswig sophomore Richard Gonzalez was third with a time of 15 minutes, 40 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. 

Flores Leo was fifth overall, as the Monarchs senior ran it in 16:12.85. 

MVAOCOU sophomore Hamann Kael was sixth in 16:31. Charlie Forbes was 11th in 16:52. 

The Monarchs placed second as a team with 65 points, four behind IKM-Manning. 

The Rams were fourth with 75 points. 

Logan-Magnolia girls meet: Monarchs sophomore Lola Mendlik was third overall in 18:55. 

Rams junior Jasmine Schaffer was 28th in 21:45. 

The Monarchs were third in 85 points, while the Rams did not field a complete team for a team score. 

