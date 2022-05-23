Prep roundup: Bishop Heelan, Sioux City East boys soccer win playoff games

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School boys soccer team advanced in the Class 2A postseason soccer tournament with a 2-0 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Memorial Field on Monday.

“It’s always good in the postseason when you can win and keep on playing,” Crusaders coach Pat Herbst said. “We were able to score a couple goals, but it wasn’t our best performance. We’ll give credit to (BHRV) for disrupting them on what we like to do.”

Alex Gonzalez opened the scoring in the first half, and Teddy Saltzman had the assist on the ice-breaking play.

Then, Andres Gonzalez scored in the second half to make it a 2-0 score, and Alex Suarez had the insurance play.

The Crusaders took 16 shots during the win.

They also had five corner kicks.

The Nighthawks had a close chance with 5:30 left in the second half, as Brayan Gonzalez attempted a free kick from about the 25-yard line, but it just went to the right of the goal.

Max Delaney had two saves.

“Our defense has played well all year,” Herbst said. “Our defense settled in and did what they’ve done all season.”

With the win, the Crusaders advanced to the 2A-1 substate final, with a 6:30 p.m. game Wednesday at Spencer.

The Tigers advanced with a 4-0 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the other side of the bracket.

The Tigers and Crusaders faced off earlier this month, as the Tigers won 4-2 up in Spencer.

“Spencer is a good team, and they have great coaches up there,” Herbst said. “We were up there earlier in the year, and they got the better end of it. We know what we’re going to get into when we go up there.”

East 3, Ames 2: David Ochoa scored the game-winning goal on Monday that sent the Black Raiders to the Class 3A semifinal.

Ochoa also hit the game-tying goal in the second half.

Western Christian 3, West Sioux 0: Three different Wolfpack — Miles Baccam, Uchan Harberts and Ashtin Van’t Hul — scored in the playoff win over the Falcons.

The Wolfpack took 20 shots on goal.

Ty Van Essen had two saves.

Sioux Center 2, Unity Christian 0: Miguel Gonzalez and Oscar Marquez scored goals for the Warriors in the playoff win.

Jesus Lopez had one save.

East girls 3, North 2: The Black Raiders advanced in Class 3A-Region 1 with the win.

State golf

The Akron-Westfield boys golf team scored a second-place team score of 352 on Monday in the first round of the Class 1A boys championship in Ames.

The Westerners trail by one stroke to Lake Mills, which had 351.

There are three Siouxlanders who are in the Top 10 in the tournament.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s senior Mason Laven is third overall with an 18-hole score of 79.

Kingsley-Pierson junior Emerson Pratt is fifth with an 83, while Westerners sophomore Carter Wilken sophomore is an 86.

Lake Mills senior Bennett Berger is the individual leader with a five-over 76.

In the Class 2A championship, Western Christian is fifth with a team score of 314. The Wolfpack trail by five strokes of co-team leaders Hudson and Dyersville Beckman.

OABCIG sophomore Axton Miller shot a one-over 72, which is good for a third-place tie.

Boyden-Hull’s Drew Van Roekel is right behind Miller, with a fifth-place 73.

Caleb Douma leads the Wolfpack with a 10th-place 76.

In the Class 3A tourney, Spencer junior Kaden Miller is the local leader with a 14th-place first-round score of 81. He's 12 strokes back of state leader Hogan Hansen of Waverly-Shell Rock.

Spencer golfed a team score of 351, good for seventh.

