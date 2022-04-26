Prep roundup: Bishop Heelan soccer sweeps Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team scored five goals in the final 16 minutes of the first half on Tuesday at Memorial Field to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-0.
Heelan sophomore Brooklyn Stanley broke the scoring with a goal with 16 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first half.
Lauryn Peck added to that lead with the Crusaders’ second goal with 8:59 left.
Freshman Trelyn White — who ended up turning in a hat trick — scored her first goal with exactly seven minutes left in the half.
Jada Newberg made it a 4-0 score with 4:23 left in the half, and then White scored her second goal late in the second half, using her head off a corner kick.
White clinched her hat trick with 34:56 left in the second half.
Peck scored her second goal at the 30:48 mark in the second half, while Addison Kuehl tacked on the final goal with 9:48 remaining in the match.
Lauren LaFleur and Hannah Tastad played at goalkeeper, with LaFleur playing the first half and Tastad during the second half.
West Sioux 7, East Sac 1: Falcons senior Hailey Triplet was 4-for-21 on the pitch to lead her team. The Falcons led 5-0 at the half.
Addison Westergard and Amya Topete each scored goals for the Falcons.
Alyssa Peterson and Hailey Triplet each had assists.
Boys soccer
Bishop Heelan 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: Alex Gonzalez scored twice for the Crusaders in the road win against the Warriors.
Teddy Saltzman also had a goal, assisted by Andres Gonzalez. Sergio Mijangos had the fourth and final goal, and that was assisted by Evan Schultz.
Boys tennis
Bishop Heelan 9, West 0: The Crusaders swept the Wolverines on Tuesday. Jacob Liewer, Luka Ernesti, Jason Breen, Carter Kuehl, Nathan Lawler and Nick Miller all won their singles matches.
Girls golf
Dakota Valley Invite: The Vermillion Tanagers placed second with a team score of 90-over-par, just three behind Sioux Falls Christian at Two Rivers Golf Course. The Panthers placed 10th at +158.
Vermillion's Kaitlin Tracy was the meet medalist with an 18-hole score of 87, beating Beresford's Maiya Muller with an 89.
Lexi Squier led the Panthers with a 101, good for 23rd.