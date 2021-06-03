PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan softball sweeps Council Bluffs Jefferson

Gehlen Catholic 4, Hinton 1: The Jays jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, and they held on to it.

Emily Kellen led the Jays with two hits, one of them a double.

Blackhawks junior Jayden Case had three hits.

Kingsley-Pierson 8, Westwood 4: Delaney Iseminger hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference softball win in Kingsley Wednesday.

Makenna Bowman and Chloe Peschau also had two RBI's apiece for K-P. Katie Munchrath drove in two runs for Westwood.

Sioux Center 2, West Lyon 0: Tatum Schmalbeck silenced the Lions on three hits and fanned eight to lead the Warriors to a Siouxland Conference softball win in Sioux Center Wednesday.

Schmalbeck also had a triple and a single at the player and Makenna Walhof drove in a run for the Warriors.

River Valley 12, OABCIG 3: Katrina Todd hit three doubles that helped the Wolverines get the win on Wednesday.

Falcons sophomore Haley Harms had just one hit, but she knocked in three RBIs.