PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan softball sweeps Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School softball team swept Council Bluffs Jefferson on Thursday, with scores of 10-0 in Game 1 and 15-1 in Game 2.
Mariah Augustine had a two-hit game during the first game, while Sophia Kuntz recorded three RBIs.
Crusaders junior Joslyn Verzal held Lincoln to two hits in five innings, and she also struck out six batters.
Kenley Meis was 3-for-3 during Game 2, and one of those hits was a triple.
Meis wasn't the only Crusaders hitter with three hits. Angel Shaw also recorded a trio of hits, and she drove in four runs.
Marin Frazee, Augustine and Ellie Gengler also had two hits.
Kyla Michalak struck out three hitters in Game 2.
The Crusaders' baseball team was scheduled to play the Yellowjackets, but the games were postponed due to a shortage of umpires.
Baseball
East 21-11, North 4-8: The Stars and Black Raiders played an early-afternoon doubleheader at North.
In Game 1, Cam Riemer was 3-for-3 with a home run and a double. He drove in four runs.
Cael Boever also homered.
Kaleb Nutt allowed four runs over the four innings. He also struck out four Stars.
Aiden Haukap was the pick-to-click during Game 2. Haukap was 4-for-4, and he was a homer shy of the cycle. He drove in seven runs.
Riemer also had a two-hit game in Game 2.
LATE WEDNESDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
CB Jefferson 1, East 0: The Yellow Jackets broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the first overtime period to win a Class 3A regional semifinal girls soccer match Wednesday in Council Bluffs.
Jefferson will take on either Council Bluffs Lincoln or West for the regional title Friday. East closes its season with a 7-10 record.
Spencer 20, Sheldon/S-O 0: The Tigers had things all their way in shutting out SSO in a Class 2A regional girls soccer semifinal in Spencer Wednesday.
Spencer (14-4) will host Carroll in a regional final Friday.
C.B. Lincoln 4, West 1: Hanna Schimmer scored twice on the Wolverines on Wednesday.
Savanna Vanderwerf saved four West shots.
Softball
Gehlen Catholic 4, Hinton 1: The Jays jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, and they held on to it.
Emily Kellen led the Jays with two hits, one of them a double.
Blackhawks junior Jayden Case had three hits.
Kingsley-Pierson 8, Westwood 4: Delaney Iseminger hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference softball win in Kingsley Wednesday.
Makenna Bowman and Chloe Peschau also had two RBI's apiece for K-P. Katie Munchrath drove in two runs for Westwood.
Sioux Center 2, West Lyon 0: Tatum Schmalbeck silenced the Lions on three hits and fanned eight to lead the Warriors to a Siouxland Conference softball win in Sioux Center Wednesday.
Schmalbeck also had a triple and a single at the player and Makenna Walhof drove in a run for the Warriors.
River Valley 12, OABCIG 3: Katrina Todd hit three doubles that helped the Wolverines get the win on Wednesday.
Falcons sophomore Haley Harms had just one hit, but she knocked in three RBIs.
MMCRU 18, Harris-Lake Park 1: Kristina Goth had three RBIs in Wednesday's win. Emily Dreckman and Mya Holmes both had two RBIs.
Taylor Harpenau had a triple.
The Royals scored seven runs in the third inning.
West Monona 20, Lawton-Bronson 1: Brooklyn Pekarek and Megan Bonham each hit a home run on Wednesday.
Both girls also had three RBIs.
Carly Miller struck out nine Eagles hitters and limited them to three hits.
Newell-Fonda 12, Manson NW Webster 0: Mustangs senior Ella Larsen homered in the win on Wednesday.
Sheldon 19, Okoboji 1: Orabs senior Kelly Simonsen was 4-for-4 on Wednesday. Peyten Lode also homered.
The Orabs scored 10 times during the fourth inning.
Baseball
Remsen St. Mary's 17, West Sioux 0: The Hawks scored 11 runs in the first inning Wednesday. Hunter Pick had five RBIs in the win.
Blaine Harpenau recorded nine strikeouts in four innings.
Storm Lake 11, Spencer 4: Hunter DeMey and Jake Eddie each had a three-hit game during Wednesday's win over the Tigers.
Eddie also struck out 11 Tigers hitters.
Devin Dirkx had two hits for the Tigers.
Spirit Lake 6, Western Christian 3: Both starting pitchers went 6 2/3 innings, but Indians sophomore Riley Reynolds got the win thanks to his 14 strikeouts.
Wolfpack senior Tyson Boer struck out eight.
Jake Cornwall had three hits and two RBIs for the Indians.
MMCRU 7, Harris-Lake Park 4: The Royals scored six of their seven runs in the final two innings.
Royals freshman Mitchell Schnepf recorded three hits.
Newell-Fonda 12, Manson NW Webster 0: Mason Dicks threw a perfect game throughout the five-inning contest on Wednesday.
Hunter Christiansen drove in four runs.