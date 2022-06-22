Prep roundup: Bishop Heelan softball sweeps North

SIOUX CITY – Angel Shaw tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead Heelan to a 14-5 win over North.

Kenley Meis and Ella Fitzpatrick tallied two hits each for the Crusaders. Shaw also struck out 13 batters over seven innings in the win.

Heelan 12, North 1 (Game 2): Kenley Meis tallied three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for Heelan in a 12-1 win over North.

Angel Shaw added three hits for the Crusaders. Marin Frazee struck out six over six innings in the win.

East 15, West 3 (Game 1): Gracie Bruening and Alexys Jones tallied two hits and two RBIs each for East in a 15-3 win over West.

Brylee Hempey tallied two hits and one RBI at the plate while pitching three innings for the Black Raiders.

Bre Loker tallied two hits for West. Alice Phetteplace took the loss.

East 9, West 2 (Game 2): Olivia Mentzer tallied three hits and two RBIs for East in a 9-2 win over West.

Kennedy Wineland, Alexys Jones and Addyson Junge tallied two hits each for the Black Raiders. Kadynce Ford struck out four over seven innings.

Bre Loker tallied two hits for West. Alice Phetteplace took the loss.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 8 (Game 1): Cori Griebel tallied two hits and three RBIs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a 10-8 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Bailey Moreau tallied three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors. Emma Crooks pitched six innings in the win.

Teygan Rasmussen tallied three hits and three RBIs for the Yellow Jackets. Alyssa Denman pitched five innings in the loss.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7, CB Jefferson 4 (Game 2): Bailey Moreau tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 7-4 win over Jefferson.

Elise Evans-Murphy added three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors. Brooklyn Ocker pitched five innings in the win.

Carley Steinspring tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Yellow Jackets. Steinspring took the loss in the circle.

Le Mars 5, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1 (Game 1): Le Mars downed Council Bluffs Lincoln 5-1 Tuesday.

Lizzie Koonce struck out seven over seven innings in the win.

Jayden Hargrave, Tessa Clifton and Charlee Breitkreutz tallied two hits each for the Lynx. Holly Hansen took the loss.

Le Mars 7, CB Lincoln 3 (Game 2): Le Mars completed the sweep of Lincoln with a 7-4 win over Lincoln.

Savanna Vanderwerf tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Lynx. Holly Hansen took the loss.

St. Albert 9, Denison-Schleswig 8 (Game 1): Kylie Wesack and Georgie Bohnet tallied two hits and two RBIs each for St. Albert in a 9-8 win over Denison-Schleswig.

Alexis Narmi struck out six innings over eight innings in the win.

Kiana Schulz tallied a two-run double for the Monarchs. Cambri Brodersen and Kaitlyn Bruhn tallied two hits each.

Denison-Schleswig 11, St. Albert 1 (Game 2): Kira Langenfeld, Lauren Bowker and Ashlyn Herrig tallied two hits each in Denison-Schleswig’s 11-1 win over St. Albert.

Autumn Nemitz tallied one hit and two RBIs for the Monarchs. Norah Huebert pitched five innings in the win.

West Lyon 10, Central Lyon 2: Randi Childress tallied two hits and three RBIs for West Lyon in a 10-2 win over Central Lyon.

Evy Knoblock tallied one hit and two RBIs for the Wildcats. Jersey Hawf struck out seven over seven innings in the win.

Brooklyn Krull, Riley Weiler and Veronica Waagmeester tallied two hits each for the Lions.

Remsen St. Mary’s 15, Alta-Aurelia 5: Mya Bunkers tallied three hits and three RBIs to lead Remsen St. Mary’s to a 15-5 win over Alta-Aurelia.

Halle Galles and Jacie Homan recorded three RBIs each for the Hawks. Jozie Schwickerath recorded four innings pitched in the win.

Sioux Center 14, Unity Christian 2: Sioux Center defeated Unity Christian 14-2 Tuesday.

Hope Pullman tallied two hits and one RBI for Unity Christian. Hannah Van Den Berg tookt he loss in the circle.

Sioux Central 3, MMCRU 0: Brynn Webber tallied three hits to lead the Rebels to a 3-0 win over MMCRU.

Berkley Johannsen struck out eight over seven innings in the win.

Breanna Staab and Mya Holmes tallied one hit each for the Royals. Isabelle Olson pitched six innings in the loss.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 10, Trinity Christian 5: Haile Block tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead Sibley-Ocheyedan to a 10-5 win over Trinity Christian.

Alayna Wingate struck out 14 batters over seven innings for the Generals.

Belle Schiermeyer tallied three hits, including a solo home run, for the Tigers.

West Monona 4, Griswold 3: Madison Chesnut tallied two hits and two RBIs for West Monona in a 4-3 win over Griswold.

Carly Miller hit a pair of doubles for the Spartans. Miller pitched seven innings in the win.

MOC-Floyd Valley 8, Western Christian 0: Carlin Smith tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead MOC-Floyd Valley to an 8-0 win over Western Christian.

Smith also pitched four innings in the win for MOC-Floyd Valley.

Prep baseball

Heelan 7, North 6 (Game 1): Jackson Freebern tallied one hit and two RBIs for Heelan in a 7-6 win over North.

Shane Sanderson and Brady Baker picked up two hits each for the Crusaders. Grant Hegarty earned the win.

Steven Kling tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Stars. Eli Cedillo tallied one hit and two RBIs and Carter Punney took the loss.

Heelan 13, North 0 (Game 2): Shane Sanderson tallied three hits and two RBIs for Heelan in a 13-0 win over North.

Kaleb Gengler and Jaron Bleeker tallied two hits and two RBIs each for the Crusaders. Hunter Wauhob pitched five innings in the win.

Steven Kling and Cael Miller tallied one hit each for the Stars. Aiden Timmons took the loss.

East 7, West 1 (Game 1): Kaine Young struck out eight over six innings in East’s 7-1 win over West Tuesday.

Aidan Haukap hit a triple and drove in a run for East.

Brady Larson tallied two hits for West. Skylar Hansen took the loss.

East 5, West 1 (Game 2): Blake Patino recorded two hits and one RBI for East in a 5-1 win over West.

Lincoln Colling struck out eight in a complete game win.

Brady Larson tallied two hits for West. Ryan Smith struck out six over three innings.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16, CB Jefferson 1 (Game 1): Easton Wheeler tallied two hits and three RBIs for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors in a 16-1 win over Jefferson.

Aidan Sieperda tallied three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors. Tylar Lutgen earned the win on the mound.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, CB Jefferson 1 (Game 2): Aidan Sieperda tallied two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in an 11-1 win over Jefferson.

Bryce Click hit a solo home run for the Warriors. Scott Kroll struck out six over four innings in the win.

CB Lincoln 7, Le Mars 0 (Game 1): Council Bluffs Lincoln defeated Le Mars 7-0.

Braydon Lincoln tallied two hits and two RBIs. Zach Lincoln struck out nine batters.

CB Lincoln 6, Le Mars 0 (Game 2): Lincoln completed the sweep over Le Mars with a 6-0 win Tuesday.

Gaven Goldsberry and Aidan Martin tallied two hits each. Bennett Olsen struck out three in the win.

MOC-Floyd Valley 9, Western Christian 1: Carter Aalbers and Kael Arends tallied three hits and two RBIs each in MOC-Floyd Valley’s 9-1 win over Western Christian.

Austin Oolman struck out seven batters over seven innings in the win.

Hunter Hofland and Derek Heynen each hit a double for the Wolfpack. Ty Van Essen took the loss.

Spencer 13, Emmetsburg 1: Kale Dodge tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead Spencer to a 13-1 win over Emmetsburg.

Levi Johnson earned the win on the mound for the Tigers.

Bronson Dietrich took the loss for the E-Hawks.

MMCRU 5, Hinton 4: KC Nicks tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead MMCRU to a 5-4 win over Hinton.

Colin Pick tallied two hits. Michael Peterson pitched seven innings in the win.

Ty Ridgway tallied three hits for the Blackhawks. Easton Stusse struck out four in the loss.

Kingsley-Pierson 12, Lawton-Bronson 2: Evan Neumann tallied two hits and four RBIs to lead Kingsley-Pierson to a 12-2 win over Lawton-Bronson.

Emerson Pratt tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers. Jackson Nissen earned the win on the mound.

Oliver Denney recorded a pair of hits and one RBI for the Eagles. Denney took the loss.

Woodbury Central 8, Ridge View 5: Woodbury Central defeated Ridge View 8-5 win Tuesday evening.

Blake Mytrue tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Raptors in the loss. Cameron Spina added one hit and two RBIs. Tyhler Kolpin pitched six innings in the loss.

Algona 13, Storm Lake 7: Austin Gaffney tallied two hits and one RBI for Storm Lake in a 13-7 loss to Algona.

Carson Lullmann took the loss on the mound.

Sioux Center 8, Unity Christian 3: Christian Vietor tallied one hit and two RBIs in Sioux Center’s 8-3 win over Unity Christian.

Adam Henrich tallied two hits and one RBI for Sioux Center. Kole Hooyer earned the win on the mound.

West Lyon 7, Central Lyon 3: Carter Var Meer tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead West Lyon to a 7-3 win over Central Lyon.

Xaccai Ditsworth hit a three-run home run for Central Lyon. Mason Gerleman took the loss.

