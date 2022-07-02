Prep Roundup: Bishop Heelan softball sweeps Sioux City East; Sioux City West swept

SIOUX CITY – Kenley Meis recorded four hits, including a home run, and five RBIs to lead the Bishop Heelan High School softball team to a 16-4 win over East.

Sophia Kuntz and Maddie Gengler tallied two hits and two RBI for the Crusaders. Angel Shaw pitched four innings in the win.

Brylee Hempey and Kennedy Wineland tallied two hits each for the Black Raiders.

Heelan 11, East 7 (Game 2): Kenley Meis tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Heelan to an 11-7 win over East.

Marin Frazee tallied two hits, including a home run, and five RBI for the Crusaders. Frazee earned the win in the circle.

Kennedy Wineland tallied two hits and two RBI for the East. Raelyn Angerman added two RBI.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 5, West 3 (Game 1): Jayden Hargrave, Kelsi Nelson and Holly Hansen tallied two hits each for Lincoln in a 5-3.

Hansen struck out 11 over seven innings in the win for the Lynx.

Breanna Loker tallied a double and two RBI for the Wolverines. Angelica Rivera hit a solo home run.

CB Lincoln 3, West 2 (Game 2): Kelsi Nelson tallied three hits for the Lynx in a 3-2 win over West.

Emma Oneal tallied one hit and two RBIs for Lincoln. Holly Hansen struck out seven over seven innings in the win.

Kaycie Boetger, Emily Olhausen and Ofelia Rivera tallied two hits each for West. Alice Phetteplace pitched seven innings.

Cherokee Washington 10, South O’Brien 9: Peyton Kohn tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead Cherokee Washington to a 10-9 win over South O’Brien.

Dena Claycamp and Maddy Courtright added two hits each. Courtright struck out five in the win.

Grace Fuhrman tallied two doubles and one RBI for the Wolverines. Abby Schreck added two hits.

Creston 13, Denison-Schleswig 1 (Game 1): Nevaeh Randall tallied three hits, including a home run, and six RBIs for Creston in a 13-1 win over the Monarchs.

Gracie Hagle tallied three hits and four RBIs for the Panthers. Keely Coen pitched four innings.

Hannah Slater hit a solo home run for the Monarchs.

Creston 7, Denison-Schleswig 3 (Game 2): The Panthers hit three home runs over Denison-Schleswig in a 7-3 win.

Gracie Hagle, Jersey Foote and Morgan Driskell each hit a home run for Creston. Taryn Fredrickson struck out nine over seven innings in the win.

Kiana Schulz tallied three hits for the Monarchs. Kaitlyn Bruhn contributed one hit and two RBIs.

Ridge View 8, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5: Emma Vohs and Addison Schmidt tallied two hits and two RBIs for Ridge View in an 8-5 win over the Nighthawks.

Beth Mentzer and Katie Pickhinke tallied three hits each for the Raptors. Addison Schmidt pitched six innings in the win.

Kavri Van Kekerix tallied two hits and two RBI for the Nighthawks. Keilani Maae and Ellie Woelber tallied two hits each.

Remsen St. Mary’s 11, Lawton-Bronson 1: Mya Bunkers tallied four hits and three RBIs to lead Remsen St. Mary’s to an 11-1 win over Lawton-Bronson.

Marina Cronin tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Hawks. Josie Schwickerath pitched six innings in the win.

Akron-Westfield 9, Unity Christian 4: Chloee Colt, Taryn Wilken and Natalie Olson tallied three hits each for the Westerners in a 9-4 win over Unity Christian.

Makenzie Hughes and Josie Jacobs tallied two hits and two RBIs each for the Westerners. Emma Rolfes pitched four innings in the win.

Brielle Reitsma tallied three hits each for Unity Christian. Paige De Boom pitched seven innings in the loss.

Sioux Center 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 3: Sioux Center bested MOC-Floyd Valley in a 4-3 win.

Aubrey DeShaw tallied one hit and two RBIs for the Dutchmen. Carolynn Meines added two hits.

GTRA 10, Sioux Central 5: Kenzie Hoffman and Josi Reiman tallied three hits and two RBIs each for GTRA in a 10-5 win over Sioux Central.

Sophie Petersen earned the win in the circle for the Titans.

Halle Laursen picked up three hits for the Rebels.

Prep baseball

Bishop Heelan 2, Le Mars 1 (Game 1): Jackson Freebern and Carter Ritz tallied two hits each for Heelan in a 2-1 win over Le Mars.

Nathan Lawler picked up the win on the mound and Kaleb Gengler struck out seven over eight innings for the Crusaders.

Heelan 11, Le Mars 6 (Game 2): Ian Gill and Jaron Bleeker tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Heelan to an 11-6 win over Le Mars.

Jackson Freebern tallied three hits for the Crusaders. Hunter Wauhob earned the win.

East 11, Council Bluffs Jefferson 2 (Game 1): Jacob Brienzo tallied three hits, including a home run, and four RBI for East in an 11-2 win over Jefferson.

Lincoln Colling picked up two hits and two RBI for East. Aidan Haukap struck out nine over five innings.

East 16, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0 (Game 2): Lincoln Colling pitched four no-hit innings in East's 16-0 win over Jefferson.

Cal Jepsen tallied two hits and two RBI for the Black Raiders. Colling, Andrew Brown and Brekcen Schossow tallied two RBI each.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, North 1 (Game 1): Drake Van Meter tallied a home run and two RBIs for the Warriors in an 11-1 win over North.

Tylar Lutgen tallied two hits for the Warriors in the win. Brody Blake pitched five innings, striking out five.

Eli Cedillo contributed one hit and one RBI for the Stars in the loss.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12, North 0 (Game 2): Drake Van Meter and Bryce Click tallied three hits and two RBIs to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 12-0 win over North.

Tylar Lutgen, Cole Conlon and Brayden Kerr tallied two hits each for the Warriors. Aidan Sieperda and Lutgen combined for seven strikeouts over five one-hit innings.

Carter Pinney recorded a hit for North.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 10, West 3 (Game 1): Aidan Martin tallied two hits and three RBIs for Lincoln in a 10-3 win over West.

Joey Podraza and Braydon Lincoln tallied three hits each for the Lynx. Lincoln struck out six over seven innings.

CB Lincoln 13, West 8 (Game 2): Braden LaSale tallied a double and three RBI for Lincoln in a 13-8 win over West.

Griff Rardin tallied two hits for the Lynx.

Creston 13, Denison-Schleswig 10 (Game 1): Dylan Hoepker tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Creston to a 13-10 win over Denison-Schleswig.

Gannon Greenwalt tallied four hits for the Panthers. Parker Varner struck out six in the win.

Hunter Emery tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Monarchs. Ty Fink tallied one hit and two RBIs.

Creston 7, Denison-Schleswig 1 (Game 2): Gannon Greenwalt tallied three hits and two RBIs for Creston in a 7-1 win over the Monarchs.

Gage Skarda tallied a triple and three RBIs for the Panthers. Cael Turner struck out nine in the win.

Harrison Dahm tallied one hit and one RBI for the Monarchs.

Gehlen Catholic 9, Newell-Fonda 1: Ryan Augustine tallied two hits and three RBIs for Gehlen Catholic in a 9-1 win over Newell-Fonda.

Connor Kraft picked up two hits and Ryan Livermore added two RBIs for the Jays. Zayne Weiland pitched seven innings in the win.

Ridge View 3, East Sac County 0: Cael Mytrue pitched five and one-third innings in Ridge View's 3-0 win over East Sac County.

Blake Mytrue tallied a double and one RBI for the Raptors.

Bradyn Burns, Weston Drost, Luke Wright and Luke Wernimont tallied one hit each for the Raiders.

Hinton 4, Akron-Westfield 2: Beau Cook tallied one hit and two RBI for Hinton in a 4-2 win over the Westerners.

Dylan DeVries, Glen Carlson and Owen Eli tallied two hits each for Hinton. Carlson struck out 11 batters over seven innings in the win.

Michael Swancutt tallied one hit and one RBI to lead the Westerners.

Remsen St. Mary’s 8, Western Christian 4: Alex Schroeder tallied two hits and two RBI for Remsen St. Mary's in an 8-4 win over Western Christian.

Carter Schorg tallied one hit and two RBI for the Hawks. Jaxon Bunkers struck out 11 batters over seven innings.

Hunter Hofland tallied two hits and one RBI for the Wolfpack.

Spencer 10, Sioux Central 0: Cooper Griffin tallied a double and three RBIs to lead Spencer to a 10-0 win over Sioux Central.

Campbell Wessels tallied three hits for the Tigers. Brennan Elsbecker earned the win on the mound.

Gibson Olson and Jacob Hargens tallied one hit each for the Rebels.

Central Lyon 13, West Sioux 3: Cooper Spiess tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Central Lyon to a 13-3 win over West Sioux.

Reece Vander Zee tallied three hits and two RBI for the Lions. Andrew Austin picked up two hits and two RBI. Austin pitched five innings in the win.

Sioux Center 5, Okoboji 4: Christian Vietor tallied two hits and one RBI for Sioux Center in a 5-4 win over Okoboji.

Kole Hooyer earned the win on the mound and Christian Vietor struck out four.

MMCRU 11, GTRA 2: Mitchell Schnepf tallied three hits, including a home run, and four RBI for MMCRU in an 11-2 win over GTRA.

Carson Pick recorded two hits, including a home run, and four RBI for the Royals. Cody Evans struck out seven over five innings in the win.

