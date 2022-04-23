Prep roundup: Bishop Heelan splits boys tennis triangular

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School boys tennis team came away with a win and a loss Saturday in a triangular that involved the two Council Bluffs schools in the Missouri River Conference.

First, the Crusaders beat Council Bluffs Jefferson 8-1.

Heelan won all six singles matches. The six winners were Jacob Liewer (8-0), Luka Ernesti (8-3), Jason Breen (8-1), Brady Schultz (8-0), Nathan Lawler (8-0) and Nick Miller (8-1).

Ernesti/Liewer then won 8-1 in the No. 1 doubles flight and Lawler teamed up with Miller to win 8-1 in the No. 3 doubles.

Boys soccer

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1, Harlan 0 (2 OT): The golden goal in the fifth period on Saturday put the Warriors to a 4-3 record.

Spencer 2, SB-L 1: The Tigers (2-0) scored both of their goals on Saturday during the first period. Iain MacRae and Owen King had the two Tigers scores.

The Tigers took four shots on goal.

Carter Eldridge scored for the Warriors.

Girls soccer

Gilbert 2, Bishop Heelan 1: Gilbert scored first, and the Crusaders scored twice in the first half.

Gracie Rooney had the first, first-half goal, while Mia Conley had the second.

Lauren LaFleur had two saves for the Crusaders.

Bishop Heelan 1, ADM 0: The Crusaders’ lone goal came during the first period, beating the host Tigers in a defensive match.

Trelyn White had the goal, while Lauryn Peck had the assist.

LaFleur had one save in the win.

Late Friday

USHL

Musketeers 4, Lancers 1: The Musketeers defeated the Omaha Lancers on Friday 4-1 on the road at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in the penultimate regular-season game.

Ben Steeves once again got the scoring started for Sioux City in the first period.

Steeves scored at the 8-minute, 11-second mark in the opening period, and it was his 38th goal of the season. Bennett Schimek picked up his 23rd goal of the season.

Tabor Heaslip scored with 1:55 left in the second period to retake the lead. Jimmy Clark and Grant Slukynsky had assists.

Sioux City’s two goals came from Peteris Purmalis and KIrklan Irey. Purmalis scored his goal at the 4:48 mark, then Irey’s goal came at the 13:42 mark.

Purmalis and Owen Fowler had assists.

Sioux City outshot Omaha, 35-17.

Axel Mangbo was in goal for the Muskies, and he had 16 saves on 17 Omaha shots.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0