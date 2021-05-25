PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan sweeps West in MRAC doubleheader

BASEBALL

BISHOP HEELAN 6-3, WEST 2-2: The Crusaders opened their season with a doubleheader sweep of the Wolverines in Missouri River Conference baseball play at Bishop Mueller Field Tuesday.

The nightcap went to extra innings tied at 2-2 and Heelan got the win when Ian Gill walked lead off the inning and scored on Shane Sanderson's single.

Grant Heggarty got the pitching win in relief of starter Brett Sitzmann who fanned nine Wolerines over seven inning work in the second game.

Gill reached base four times in the nightcap and had a two-run double in the first game. Heelan scored all six of its runs in the fifth frame with Sitzmann also added a two-RBI double.

Kaleb Gengler struck out 13 to get the pitching win in the opener for Heelan while Keenan Hegna struck out eight but took the loss for West.

LE MARS 17-5, NORTH 0-6: The Starts bounced back from a game one drubbing to split with the Bulldogs in a Missouri River Conference baseball game in Sioux City Tuesday.