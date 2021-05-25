PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan sweeps West in MRAC doubleheader

BASEBALL
BISHOP HEELAN 6-3, WEST 2-2: The Crusaders opened their season with a doubleheader sweep of the Wolverines in Missouri River Conference baseball play at Bishop Mueller Field Tuesday.
The nightcap went to extra innings tied at 2-2 and Heelan got the win when Ian Gill walked lead off the inning and scored on Shane Sanderson's single.
Grant Heggarty got the pitching win in relief of starter Brett Sitzmann who fanned nine Wolerines over seven inning work in the second game.
Gill reached base four times in the nightcap and had a two-run double in the first game. Heelan scored all six of its runs in the fifth frame with Sitzmann also added a two-RBI double.
Kaleb Gengler struck out 13 to get the pitching win in the opener for Heelan while Keenan Hegna struck out eight but took the loss for West.
LE MARS 17-5, NORTH 0-6: The Starts bounced back from a game one drubbing to split with the Bulldogs in a Missouri River Conference baseball game in Sioux City Tuesday.
Evan Helvig got the pitching win for the Stars in the second game with a save from Ayden Schurnk who struck out the side in the seventh. Joe Sieben had two hits and two RBI's in the opener for North.
Braiden Hurd, Teagen Kasel, Carter Arens and Ethan Kuiken had two hits each in the opener for Le Mars and Kuiken pitched a one-hitter for the win.
SOFTBALL
SPIRIT LAKE 12, FOREST CITY 1: Stella Donkersloot had three hits and drove in four runs to lead the Indians to a non-conference softball win in Spirit Lake Tuesday.
Mackenzie Kauffman also had three hits for Spirit Lake (1-1). Irish Knutson struck out seven to get the pitching win.
LE MARS 6-5, NORTH 3-2: Alivia Milbrodt's two-run home run in the seventh inning helped the Bulldogs pull away for a win in the first game of a Missouri River Conference softball doubleheader played in Sioux City Tuesday.
The game was tied 2-2 and Le Mars took the lead when Maggie Allen doubled to lead off the inning and came in to score the on Sarah Brown's RBI ground out.
Courtney Johnson and Sydney Chamberlain drove in runs in the firth game for the Stars.
SIOUX CENTER 10, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 5: Warriors junior Jori Harskamp hit a solo homer in the win on Tuesday. She had three hits and drove in four RBIs.
Willow Bleeker had two hits while Tatum Schmalbeck drove in two runs. Both girls had doubles.