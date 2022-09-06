PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins Le Mars golf invitational

LE MARS, Iowa – The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team and Jack White won the Le Mars Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.

Heelan tallied 304 strokes as a team to beat out the host Le Mars by eight strokes. White finished one shot clear of the field for first in the individual competition.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished third in the team standings at 326 strokes, followed by East (331), North (334) and West (441).

In the individual competition, Le Mars’ Dylan Susemihl and Heelan’s Brady Schultz tied for second place with 75’s, one shot behind White’s 74. Heelan’s third place finisher Mason Streeter, placed fourth overall with a 76.

East’s Carter Ginger and Le Mars’ Cole Brownmiller tied for fifth with 77’s on the day.

Carter Baumgartner and Tate Murphy scored 80’s to tie for third on the Le Mars team, behind Susemihl’s 75 and Brownmiller’s 77.

The third place Warriors were led by Blake Harsma’s 81 and Parker Lutgen and Clark Kiple’s 82’s.

East’s Tommy Wych tallied an 81 to place second on the team behind Ginger. David Senstad recorded an 85 to place third on the team.

Kai Chamberlain led North with a 79 Tuesday. Talan WIlson scored an 81 and Grant McGrory and Nathan Basye 87’s.

Sam Johnson led West with a 98 for the invitational. Collin Mayo scored a 99 for the Wolverines.

Saturday's volleyball results

The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team went 3-2 at the Glenwood tournament on Saturday.

The Crusaders beat Stanton (25-23, 25-19), Underwood (21-18, 21-18) and Red Oak by set scores of 21-12, 12-21, 15-11.

Maliyah Hacker led the Crusaders with eight kills in the three-set win over Red Oak. She hit .429.

Maddie LaFleur had a team-high 15 asists. She also had an ace serve, while Alyssa Rehal also served up an ace.

Hacker and Grace Nelson each had a solo block, and Kenley Meis had three assisted blocks.

In the win over Stanton, Hacker had eight kills. Maddie LaFleur had 14 assists.

Hacker also led Heelan with eight digs.

Lawren Volz had two aces.

Meis led the Crusaders with six kills in the win over Glenwood. Maddie Gengler led the Crusaders with 11 assists.

Rehal also had two aces.

Dowling Catholic, Unity Christian 0: The Maroons won with set scores of 21-17, 21-10.

Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with four kills. Paige De Boom had 13 assists.

Callie Karhoff had five digs.

Unity Christian 2, Waukee Northwest 0: Unity won 21-7, 21-19.

Schoonhoven had six kills, while Paige De Boom had eight assists.

Karhoff had 11 digs.

Unity Christian 2, Waukee 0: The Knights defeated the Warriors 24-22, 21-12.

Sophomore Jadyn Hofmeyer had a team-high nine kills, while four others had three.

De Boom had 16 assists.

Unity Christian 2, WDM Valley 1: The Knights won with set scores of 21-18, 17-21 and 16-14.

Hofmeyer had a team-high nine kills.

De Boom ahd 26 assists.

The Knights also lost to Ankeny and Iowa City Liberty.

Sioux Center 2, Lake Mills 0: Reagan Jansen led the Warriors with 10 kills.

Willow Bleeker had 19 assists and 10 digs.

Sioux Center 2, Algona 0: The Warriors won by set scores of 21-13, 21-7.

Jansen had eight kills. Tatum Schmalbeck had 12 assists.

Bleeker had 16 assists.

Sioux Center 21-21, Storm Lake 5-10: Emily Vos recorded nine kills in the Warriors' third win on Saturday.

Makenna Walhof recorded two aces. Bleeker had 14 assists.

Sioux Center 2, Spirit Lake 0: The Warriors clinched the win with set scores of 21-16, 21-14.

Jansen led the Warriors with six kills, while Schmalbeck had nine digs. Bleeker had 10 assists.

Sioux Center 2, E-LC 0: The Warriors closed out their day with a perfect 5-0 slate with the 21-15, 21-11 win over the Midgets.

Jansen had six kills, while Bleeker had 15 assists.