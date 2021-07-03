PREP ROUNDUP: Brooklyn Ocker's two-run single lifts Sergeant Bluff-Luton

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team score four runs late Saturday in its 10-7 win over Ridge View during the Tornado Softball Classic in Storm Lake.

Brooklyn Ocker drove in the two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the fifth with a single, scoring Elise Evans-Murphy and Ella Skinner.

Evans-Murphy singled while Skinner doubled to set up the go-ahead scoring play.

Aussie Obbink dropped down a safety squeeze, then Chloe Buss had a sacrifice fly to close out the four-run inning.

Anya Kistenmacher recorded an RBI groundout in the sixth inning to score the seventh run.

Ocker was 1-for-4 with four RBIs. Kylie Kerr was 1-for-3, and she drove in three runs.

Skinner had two doubles.

Emma Vohs and Addison Schmidt homered during the Raptors loss. Shae Dutler had two hits, both singles.

Abby Lewis picked up the win — she allowed six earned runs on eight hits. Lewis had four strikeouts.

Later Saturday afternoon, SB-L defeated Treynor 6-3. Kerr, Ocker, Evans-Murphy and Obbink each managed multiple hits.