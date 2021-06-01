PREP ROUNDUP: Central Lyon's Tatum Jensen leads local pack at state golf

AMES, Iowa — Central Lyon High School's Tatum Jensen shot an 18-hole round score of 82 Monday that was good enough to give her a fifth-place spot.
Jensen recorded eight pars and a birdie. She shot 11-over-par at Ames Golf and Country Club.
Tori Galles of Remsen St. Mary's shot an 83, and she's in sixth place right behind Jensen.
Galles carded nine pars, including five on the first six.
Newell-Fonda's Alexis Barber is 11th, as she carded an 89. Barber recorded pars on the final two holes on the front nine.
Mariah Gerleman of Central Lyon is in 16th (90), while Kingsley-Pierson's Brooklyn Beery shot a 93 to get 22nd place after the first day of action.
The Lions sit third in the team standings with a collective team score of 377. They're behind Bishop Garrigan, which recorded a 342.
The Mustangs are in sixth place (399) while Westwood is eighth at 402. Brenna VandenBosch and Emma Shook each shot a 100.
Class 2A girls golf
There are three area players who are in the top-10 in Marshalltown.
OABCIG's Avaree Miller is sixth with a 79, which is 8-over-par. She is only one shot back of Van Meter's London Wille.
Unity Christian has two in the top-10: Laura Beltman and Kerri Kroeze each shot 84, and both are tied for eighth.
Lydia Grond of Boyden-Hull and West Lyon's Grace Bauder are 13th, with scores of 87. Okoboji's Grace Butler also carded an 87.
The Knights are fifth as a team with 379; the Wildcats are seventh at 393.
In Class 3A golf, Le Mars' Danielle Hurt is 29th with an 18-hole score of 94, 22-over-par.
Iowa baseball
NEWELL-FONDA 4, WEST MARSHALL 3 (8): The Mustangs had to bounce back from an early 3-0 deficit, and scored runs in the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth innings.
Newell-Fonda had six hits, collected by six different players, All six hits were singles.
Trey Jungers, Carter Sievers and Ryan Greenfield each drove in a run.
Logan Henrich got the start and he struck out 10 West Marshall hitters throughout six innings.
Greenfield got the win, and he struck out four hitters.
FORT DODGE 15, NEWELL-FONDA 5: Ryan Greenfield drove in two runs and he had two hits in the Fort Dodge tournament on Monday.
Mason Dicks also drove in a pair of runs.
Fort Dodge jumped out to a 4-0 lead.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 11, WESTWOOD 0 (5): Eric McGill and Max McGill each drove in two runs in the five-inning win for the Wildcats.
Kaleb Bleil struck out six Rebels hitters.
Iowa softball
LE MARS 3, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 2: Alivia Milbrodt knocked in the game-winning run during the ninth inning Monday to give the Bulldogs the home win over MOC-FV.
RIDGE VIEW 5, MVAOCOU 0: Raptors junior Addison Schmidt threw a two-hit shutout, and she struck out five Rams hitters.
Emma Vohs was 3-for-3, while Emily Pickhinke hit a double.
LAWTON-BRONSON 13, OABCIG 2: The Eagles scored six runs in the sixth inning to force the mercy rule.
Cali Arens and Quin Roans each had two hits for Lawton-Bronson. Arens was also the winning pitcher.
Karter Hemer had a two-hit game for the Falcons.