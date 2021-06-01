PREP ROUNDUP: Central Lyon's Tatum Jensen leads local pack at state golf

AMES, Iowa — Central Lyon High School's Tatum Jensen shot an 18-hole round score of 82 Monday that was good enough to give her a fifth-place spot.

Jensen recorded eight pars and a birdie. She shot 11-over-par at Ames Golf and Country Club.

Tori Galles of Remsen St. Mary's shot an 83, and she's in sixth place right behind Jensen.

Galles carded nine pars, including five on the first six.

Newell-Fonda's Alexis Barber is 11th, as she carded an 89. Barber recorded pars on the final two holes on the front nine.

Mariah Gerleman of Central Lyon is in 16th (90), while Kingsley-Pierson's Brooklyn Beery shot a 93 to get 22nd place after the first day of action.

The Lions sit third in the team standings with a collective team score of 377. They're behind Bishop Garrigan, which recorded a 342.

The Mustangs are in sixth place (399) while Westwood is eighth at 402. Brenna VandenBosch and Emma Shook each shot a 100.

Class 2A girls golf

