PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley boys basketball beats Le Mars

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team outscored Le Mars 23-8 during the fourth quarter on Thursday, and the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 56-46.

Panthers junior Isaac Bruns scored a game-high 31 points. He was 12-for-20 from the floor, and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Randy Rosenquist made seven shots en route to a 14-point game.

Bruns had seven rebounds while Joey Bryan and Sam Faldmo each had six rebounds.

Lennox girls 36, Rock Valley 25: Miyle Zomer and Kavri Van Kekerix each scored 10 points in the Rockets' loss.

