PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley boys basketball beats Le Mars

Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian basketball

Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns leaps for a shot as Sioux Falls Christian's Brooks Nelson defends him defends him during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian basketball action in North Sioux City, S.D., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers The Sioux City Journal

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team outscored Le Mars 23-8 during the fourth quarter on Thursday, and the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 56-46. 

Panthers junior Isaac Bruns scored a game-high 31 points. He was 12-for-20 from the floor, and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. 

Randy Rosenquist made seven shots en route to a 14-point game. 

Bruns had seven rebounds while Joey Bryan and Sam Faldmo each had six rebounds. 

Lennox girls 36, Rock Valley 25: Miyle Zomer and Kavri Van Kekerix each scored 10 points in the Rockets' loss. 

