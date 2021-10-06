PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley girls soccer wins playoff game

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School girls soccer team won its first-round playoff game at home Tuesday, beating Groton Area 1-0 at home.

Panthers senior Grace Bass scored the match’s lone goal in the second half.

Goalkeeper Ivey Winckler posted a shutout for the Panthers, making four saves against the visiting Tigers.

The Panthers are 9-3-3 on the season.

It’s the second straight year that the Panthers have won a playoff match.

Dakota Valley is the No. 3 seed in the bracket, moving onto the semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday in Tea, facing Tea Area.

Volleyball

North 3, CB Jefferson 0: The Stars won their 19th match of the season, sweeping the Yellow Jackets.

The Stars swept Jefferson 25-17, 25-14 and 25-21.

The Stars collected 37 kills, led by Madalyn Welp’s 11. Madison Craighead had seven.

Stella Kuehl and Welp had 14 assists.

Welp also had six ace serves.

Avery Beller added to her digs total with 15.

Bishop Heelan 3, Le Mars 0: The Crusaders swept the Bulldogs (25-20, 25-19, 25-16).

Eight of the nine Crusaders hitters recorded a kill. Lauren LaFleur, Joslyn Verzal and Maliyah Hacker each had six kills.

Kenley Meis and Grace Nelson both had five.

Maddie LaFleur had 16 assists.

Verzal also had a team-high eight digs.

Lexi Hurd led the Bulldogs with six kills. Payton Wright chipped in 17 assists.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, West 1: The Lynx beat the Wolverines by set scores of 25-10, 22-25, 25-20, and 25-17.

Maya Augustine had 12 kills. Kiley Elgert recorded 11 assists.

Alta-Aurelia 3, Pocahontas Area 1: The Warriors moved to 15-3 on the season, as they beat the Indians by set scores of 25-21, 22-25, 25-11 and 25-17.

The Warriors had 52 kills, and three hitters had double-digit kills. Jenna Nielsen led with 22, then Shea Lockin at 14. Allison Watts also turned in 10 kills.

Chloe Elston led the Warriors with 41 assists.

Maggie Bloom had 14 digs.

Sioux Center 3, George-Little Rock 0: Sioux Center swept the Mustangs with set scores of 25-12, 25-6, 25-17. The Warriors are now 16-7.

Reagan Jansen led the Warriors with 13 kills, while Ayden Den Herder and Makenna Walhof both had 11.

Willow Bleeker had 40 assists.

Tatum Schmalbeck recorded 20 digs.

Mustangs senior Kally Modder had a team-high four digs. Jaya Klingenberg had six assists.

Western Christian 3, Storm Lake 0: The Wolfpack swept the Tornadoes, 25-13, 25-4 and 25-8.

Seven different hitters recorded a kill, led by Stella Winterfeld with seven kills.

Jaylin VanDyken had 19 of Western’s 23 assists.

The Wolfpack had nine aces, led by four from Lydia Van Kley.

Atlantic 3, Denison-Schleswig 2: The Trojans ended up clinching the fifth set, 15-7.

The Monarchs won the second (25-22) and third (25-23) sets.

Kira Langenfeld had 11 kills, and Addison Inman put up 10 kills.

Claire Leinen had 21 assists.

Spirit Lake 3, Spencer 2: The Indians won the fifth set, 15-7.

The Indians tallied 57 team kills, led by senior Elsie Parriott’s 22. Lauren Carlson had 16.

Brooke Smith had 48 of the Indians’ 50 assists.

West Lyon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: The Wildcats swept the Generals 25-17, 25-17 and 25-20.

Zavyr Metzger led the Wildcats with 12 kills and .391 hitting percentage. She also had three total blocks.

Morgyn Grotewold had 20 diggs. Payton Snyder recorded 21 assists.

OABCIG 3, Siouxland Christian 1: The Eagles won the first set 25-20, bur the Falcons won the final three sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-19).

Falcons senior Riley Schiernbeck had a team-high 20 kills. Haley Harms had 11.

Sophia Beltri had 24 assists.

Sheldon 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: The Orabs swept the Dutch 25-21, 25-12, 25-18.

Peyton Lode led the Orabs with 21 kills, as she had a .487 hitting percentage.

Emma Barwick had 29 assists. Maddie Olson had four blocks.

Brooklyn Leusink put up 15 kills.

Tierney Huss had 26 assists.

Kingsley-Pierson 3, Woodbury Central 0: The Panthers swept the Wildcats of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-11.

Cross Country

WCKP meet

WCKP senior Erika Kuntz won her home meet with a time of 21 minutes, 8 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Brookside Golf Course.

Kuntz won the meet by 10 seconds, as Lawton-Bronson junior Jolee Mesz was the runner-up in 21:18.

Hinton freshman Ava Lang placed third (22:32), South O’Brien junior Takara Conley was fourth (22:43) and MVAOCOU senior Hannah O’Connell was fifth in 22:55.

Gehlen Catholic and Westwood also sent teams to the meet. The Jays were led by Kailey Sitzmann with a sixth-place finish of 23:08.

Westwood’s top runner was Katie Muenchrath, as the Rebels senior was 14th in 24:11.

Remsen St. Mary’s and Akron-Westfield didn’t field teams. The Hawks’ leader was McKenna Loutsch with an 11th-place time of 23:35.

The Westerners were led by Josalyn Bruget (13th, 24:01).

WCKP won the team meet with 59 points, ahead of the Blackhawks’ 64 points.

MMCRU sophomore Kaden Galles won the boys’ race, running the course in 17:39.07. Galles edged WCKP senior Tristen Jessen by 7.99 seconds.

Jays senior Carver Ruhland was third (18:14), Siouxland Christian’s Sam Brannon fourth (18:41) and Eein McKinley of West Monona was fifth (18:46).

Lawton’Bronson’s Theo Moseman was seventh (18:50). The Rams were led by Hamann Kael with a ninth-place time of 19:09.

Zach Spersma of Hinton was 13th in 19:30.

The Royals won the team meet with 50 points, while the Spartans were second with 74.

